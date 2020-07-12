 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: July 12

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will encourage you to look inside yourself for the answers to life’s big questions. But don’t lose touch with reality. Imagination is a powerful tool, so powerful in fact that you should never lose your grip on it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to concern yourself too much with what other people say and do. The only thing that matters now is that you move closer to the goals you have set yourself. If others can help you do that, great. If they can’t, then ignore them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A touch of humour will go a long way this week, especially if you are the type of Taurus who can get a bit glum. Whatever may be taking place in your world at the moment it’s not so bad that a little laughter can’t make it better.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to put your feelings into words this week but that’s okay. Loved ones know how much you cherish them and don’t need to be constantly reminded. Besides, a look or a smile can be every bit as effective as words – if not more so.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t let others poke their noses into your private affairs. The first person who gets too close must be told in no uncertain terms to mind their own business. Say it loud enough and everyone within earshot will get the message – and keep their distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not have got as far ahead with a project as you were hoping to but that’s okay. It could even work in your favour in that the slower you move now the less likely it is you will stumble later on when you pick up speed again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Virgo is an ultra rational sign, but sometimes you need to ignore the logical side of your nature and let your instincts guide you. Deep down you know what needs to be done but are hesitating because you’re not sure it makes sense. Don’t think, just act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An argument of some sort may seem trivial to you but it is still important that you win it. A week or so from now you will face a much bigger challenge and you are more likely to survive and prosper if you learn how to win now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to dwell too much on the past or you could miss something that points in the direction of a glorious future. All things must change and the changes taking place in your world are there to be taken advantage of. The universe wants you to succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever deals you are currently involved in you must make sure that you get what you are entitled to. The planets warn that someone may try to cheat you out of your fair share, but they can only succeed if you switch off mentally. So don’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Other people’s negative take on life must not be allowed to infect you. The more they regale you with tales of woe the more important it is that you adopt a positive outlook. Do whatever it takes to keep that smile on your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone starts to tell you something this week but then changes their mind it’s quite likely they are deliberately trying to capture your attention for their own selfish ends. Pretend you have no interest in what they were about to say, and see what the reaction is!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t mind being challenged but you do mind being made to do things that are of no real importance. Let others know that you are happy to help them, but only if what they are working on has a clear reason and a well-defined finishing point.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

