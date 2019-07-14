Your lookahead horoscope: July 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means that passions will run high over the coming 12 months. To be successful you will need to ignore what other people think, say and do and follow your own path into the future. Commit yourself fully to fun and success.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you have helped in the past requires your assistance again but you should think long and hard before giving it to them. The fact is they would learn a lot quicker if you stopped shielding them from the consequences of their actions.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A challenging sun-Pluto link suggests you may fall out with someone you usually get along with quite well. Words are sure to be spoken but they are only likely to cause a lasting rift if you take them to heart. Neither of you really means what you say.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Before you reach for your purse this week make sure you can afford what you are planning to buy. And even if you can afford it you should try to get it cheaper elsewhere. Shop around and make sure you get the best possible deal.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is no point trying to meet partners and colleagues halfway this week because the ways you look at the world will be completely at odds. Take care of your own needs and don’t let it bother you that others are not doing quite so well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will either go out of your way to be generous this week or you will be selfish in the extreme. It seems there is no middle way. Whichever path you choose you must commit to it 100 per cent. Don’t try to be all things to all men.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may think that your latest big idea is touched by genius but don’t be surprised if no one wants to join you in your great adventure. The simple fact is not everyone wants to be so adventurous – but that just means more fun and profit for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste your precious time and energy trying to impress someone who is likely to be of only limited use to you. Besides, shouldn’t it be the other way round: Shouldn’t they be trying to impress you? You’re the one with the power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Put your own interests first this week and don’t worry if other people think you are being greedy or selfish. Maybe you are, but sometimes it’s the only way to get from where you are to where you need to be. You can be “nice” another time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You fear that someone you recently had words with has now got it in for you. Most likely you are overreacting, but even if they do hold a grudge what can they actually do? Put them out of your mind – you have more important things to worry about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If someone upsets or offends you this week you must take a deep breath and count to 10, because if you allow your anger to get the better of you the results could be messy in the extreme. Don’t let petty people upset your emotional equilibrium.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun at odds with Pluto means that something has got to change. On the work front, especially, you cannot expect life to carry on as before. All change is good change, so embrace what happens over the next few days, even if it is shocking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your plans will face some sort of setback over the next few days and although it might be annoying it could also be to your long-term benefit. The approaching eclipse will turn everything upside-down, so give yourself time to make adjustments.

