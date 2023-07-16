Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your fate always was and always will be in your own hands, so take time out on your birthday to decide what you most want to accomplish over the coming year and then commit yourself to it 100 per cent. With your abilities, there are no limits.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A new moon in the most emotional area of your chart could lead to some initial tears and tantrums but after a while everyone will cool down and feelings won’t be so raw. Some things are really not worth getting worked up about.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your mind will be on the go from first thing in the morning until last thing at night over the next few days but when you do finally turn off the lights make sure you get some quality sleep. Learn to switch off your overactive imagination.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You know you need to do more and you know you need to do better and you also know that if you are to improve your financial situation you need to make some major lifestyle changes. Change is good for you Gemini, so let go of the past.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The week begins with a new moon in your sign, a clear indication that it’s time to give up on what no longer fulfils you and replace it with something exciting and inspiring. Ignore those who say you must finish what you started, it’s too late for that.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know that a tough decision needs to be made and you know that some people won’t like it, but don’t let that stop you. Close your ears to their complaints and make those far-reaching changes everyone has been trying to avoid for so long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The message of the stars for the early part of the week is that you must not let people with louder voices shout you down. Stay calm and explain to your audience why some difficult adjustments need to be made. They will appreciate your honesty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be able to control what is taking place on the work front over the next few days but you will be able to benefit from it. People in positions of power will expect you to identify solutions that your more tunnel-visioned colleagues have overlooked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are not the sort to hide your feelings or disguise your opinions and the new moon in the most adventurous area of your chart will make you even more outspoken than usual. Will you make enemies? Probably, but you’re in no mood to care.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no point trying to blame other people for events that at best were a matter of chance and at worst were due mainly to your own wrong choices. Take responsibility for your actions and, next time, think a little longer before making your move.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The new moon in your opposite sign will turn a passing friendship into something that goes deeper and lasts a lifetime. With both your heart and mind working as one you will become an irresistible force, and maybe a loving one too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets warn you have pushed yourself a bit too hard and a bit too fast in recent weeks and now you must slow down and take a much-needed break. Don’t kid yourself that you can keep moving at this pace indefinitely. You’re not superhuman!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days are sure to be special and if you choose to believe that all things are possible there will be no limit to what you can achieve. Both at home and at work you must strive to be better than you were the day before.

