Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday will open that part of your mind that senses things other people miss. Don’t doubt your instincts and don’t hesitate to act if the universe sends you opportunities out of the blue – they’ve been created entirely for your benefit.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whether or not you enjoy what you have to do over the coming week depends entirely on the attitude you choose to adopt. If you think it is going to be fun it will be fun, so put on your happy face and make difficult tasks look easy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets indicate you are about to get more deeply involved in a project or program that up until now you have approached more as a hobby than a vocation. They also indicate you have what it takes to be a leader rather than just a follower.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to resist the very Gemini instinct to race from a standing start to 100 miles per hour over the next few days. A more relaxed approach to life and its problems will yield the kind of results you have been striving for in recent months.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your sign is putting you in a highly optimistic frame of mind at the moment and that’s good because if your attitude is positive then results both at home and at work will be positive too. Life is good and getting better by the minute.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An offer of some kind may seem too good to turn down but before you commit to it you must make sure you are the one who will get the most from it. Could it be someone wants to get you involved purely for their own benefit?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to give up on a relationship that is causing numerous problems but don’t be too hasty. Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart suggests things are about to take a turn for the better, and a large turn at that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Resist any urges you may get to change direction or change your methods and routines over the next few days. The planets warn if you change even one small thing there will be a knock-on effect and before you know it your whole world will change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Moderation is a must over the coming week. If you are one of those Scorpios who tends to go to extremes you may have to exert some serious willpower to stop yourself testing your limits – and testing the patience of family and friends as well!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

People in positions of power will look on you with considerable favour over the next few days and if you repay their faith in you there is every chance you will be moving up in the world sooner rather than later. Show them what you can do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to worry about issues that are of only minor importance. That may be easier said than done but if you allow your fears to get out of hand this week you may have precious little time and energy left for those things that really do matter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart will make even difficult tasks look easy over the next seven days. Without even trying you will master what you are working on and impress colleagues and employers in equal measure. You’re a class act!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Even if you are the sort of Pisces who prefers to shun the spotlight you are sure to be at the centre of things this week. Your can-do attitude will inspire others to follow your lead and before you know it you could have quite a following.

