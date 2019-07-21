Your lookahead horoscope: July 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Passions will be running high over the coming year and there will be times when you find it hard to keep a lid on your emotions. But that’s okay. The fact that you take life so seriously shows you truly care, and that’s a rare thing these days.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Whatever may be going right or wrong in your life at the moment, either personally or in your career, in a matter of days you won’t want to trade places with anyone. One of the very best times of the year is about to begin. Are you ready?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Speak up and let the people around you know what you think and how you feel. The planets will give you the courage this week to say things that may not go down well with those in positions of authority which but still need to be said.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have never been the sort to worry about what other people think of you and you will worry even less when the sun moves in your favour early this week. If friends and family are hoping you might keep a low profile they will be disappointed!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun is coming to the end of its yearly journey through your sign but that does not mean you are going to slow down. On the contrary, you have built up so much momentum that, if anything, you will go even faster over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The needs and desires of the number one person in your life must be taken care of – and that person is you! As the sun is about to move into your birth sign you have every right and every reason to put your own interests first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

As your sign is ruled by mind planet Mercury you tend to trust reason and logic first, but when the sun moves into the most sensitive area of your chart early this week you must let your heart guide you. Feelings are every bit as important as thoughts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What is the one thing you want to happen in your life more than anything else? Focus on that thought and don’t let it go. As the sun moves into the expectations area of your chart early this week there is every chance that your dream will come true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can feel in your bones that something special is going to happen and as the sun is about to join Mars in the area of your chart that governs your standing in the world at large that something could be very special indeed. Greatness awaits you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’ve had your fill of emotional ups and downs and want nothing more than to leave petty issues – and petty people – behind you once and for all. The sun’s imminent change of signs will help you make your escape, so pack a travel bag and get ready to go!

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What you need to remember this week is that what you do for other people you also do for yourself. Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart has hammered that point home to you again and again, so you should by now have got the message!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that your workload is quite heavy must not be allowed to stop you from spending quality time with friends and loved ones. Set yourself a schedule for what needs to be done this week, then reward yourself with some fun social activities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are smart you will realize that you need to slow down over the next few days. If you are not so smart you will hit some kind of obstacle that brings you to a juddering halt! Either way you can’t keep moving at your current speed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com