HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Venus on your birthday means you must be careful when dealing with people whose values may be very different to your own. Listen to what your instincts tell you and don’t be afraid to reject proposals that somehow don’t feel right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

One of the best times of the year is beginning and over the days and weeks to come possibilities to shine and impress will open up for you like never before. Ignore those who say you should play it safe and play it from the heart instead.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Because you have been on the go constantly in recent weeks some of your more intimate relationships have suffered, but as from today you will be back in the good books of the people you love. The only tears on display will be tears of joy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your powers of persuasion are such that you will get your way with ease over the coming week, so much so that even those who have been reluctant to follow your lead will be eager to do what you ask of them – so ask away.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun is now moving out of your sign and into the money area of your chart, so the first thing you must do is to make sure your finances are in order. What you own and earn is always important but never more so than now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A new cosmic year is beginning and from day one you must act as if you cannot fail. The more confidence you have in your own abilities the more you will attract the services of people who can assist you in your journey to the top.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you keep your feelings under wraps or do you shout about them at the top of your voice? Only you can make that decision but as the sun is moving into the most sensitive area of your chart it might be wise not to call attention to yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you make an effort to stand back from your life and see the wider picture you will understand why certain events had to occur. Happily, you will also realize that you are not alone – there are people out there who know what you are going through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart will encourage you to focus on what kind of things you want to accomplish over the coming year. If you are in any way ambitious – and you should be – you will soon find yourself moving up in the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Cosmic activity in the most adventurous area of your chart gives you permission to get out and about and have some fun. However, if loved ones seem reluctant to take the kind of risks that excite you don’t force the matter, just go it alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may need to button your lip over the next few days, because if you let slip information that should be kept to yourself it could cost you some serious money. Knowledge is power and the last thing you want now is to be giving it away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The sun’s move into your opposite sign means you need to turn your attention to a relationship issue that you have been doing your best to avoid. Most likely it will take more than just an apology to get things back to how they were before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You need to prepare yourself, physically, mentally and emotionally, for the increased workload you will be asked to take on over the next few weeks. You could, of course, say “no” but you know your sense of responsibility won’t allow that to happen.

