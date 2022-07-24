Leo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Health, wealth and happiness – what more could you want from life? Your birthday chart indicates that the year ahead will be full of fun times and great opportunities, so believe in yourself and what you are doing and enjoy every moment of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your confidence will reach new heights over the coming week, so get out and about and let the world see what star quality looks like. Creative activities are under especially good stars, so build something you will long be remembered for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There will be times over the next few days when you find it hard to share the free and easy attitude of your friends – how can some people be so happy when there is so much anguish in the world? Try taking life, and yourself, a little less seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The approaching new moon promises to pep things up a little, maybe a lot. Social activities are under encouraging stars and if you enjoy the light-hearted side of life – and of course you do – there will be plenty to smile about this week.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A financial matter you should have dealt with a while ago is likely to cause some grief this week but the good news is you will get another chance to resolve it. There won’t be a third opportunity though, so get it sorted whatever the cost.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

One of the best times of the year begins this week when the moon is new in your sign, so start making plans and make sure they are big plans because it’s your turn to shine. Some of your most cherished dreams are about to come true.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Most things in life seem to be going well for you now but you cannot ignore the nagging feeling that you may have overlooked something important. No doubt it’s your imagination playing tricks on you but keep your eyes and ears open anyway.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more others panic this week the more determined you will be to stay calm and deal with whatever crises may come your way. Your ability to ignore negative emotions and think clearly will be hugely admired, and much in demand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be eager to get started on a new work-related project but don’t rush ahead with it too soon. Wait until the moon is new on Thursday, then give it your all. The powers that be will admire both your patience and your ambition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make sure you are on the move over the next few days because it is while you are visiting new places and visiting new people that new opportunities will arise. Since when have you been the sort to hide away from the world?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you believe you could be earning more in a different working environment then now is the time to think seriously about a change. Capricorn may be conservative by nature but it is also a cardinal sign, so embrace your ambitions and go for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing now is compromise. With so much cosmic activity in your opposite sign you won’t get far on your own, but if you make the right alliances there is no limit to what you, and your new colleagues, can accomplish together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend or relative is going through a bad patch make it your business to help them get through it. You know how hard it can be to deal with certain issues alone, so sacrifice your own needs and assist them any way you can.

