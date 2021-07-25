Your lookahead horoscope: July 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You cannot allow other people to influence your thinking to such a degree that you no longer have any independent thoughts of your own. Make an effort every day over the coming year to see what is really there, rather than what others tell you is there.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is potentially one of the most exciting times of the year for you. With your creative juices flowing it won’t be long before you get the chance to show the world what you can do. Romantically, too, this is a time to take a chance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have to work harder to maintain harmony on the home front over the coming week as family members seem determined to make life tough for you. If at all possible, get away from partners and loved ones for a few hours every day.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You’ll notice a change of tempo over the next few days as the pace of life picks up both at home and at work. But that’s okay. Geminis are at their best when it’s all kicking off around them. Your brain works faster than most other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to worry about things you cannot change. The sun in the money area of your chart at this time of year tends to make you fearful for your finances but there’s really no need. Think of all the times you worried needlessly in the past.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Offers to improve yourself, both in your personal life and in your career, will come thick and fast over the next few days but don’t be in too big a rush to take advantage of them. For the moment, at least, you don’t need to change much at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may feel is if you are on the downward side of the curve at the moment but it won’t be long before you are moving up again. Think about how you did certain things in the past – and how you can do them better in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Suddenly the world looks a much brighter place and it could look brighter still if you make an effort to get out and about and have fun with your friends. However busy you may be you must make time for the social side of life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are looking to move up in the world this is the perfect time to get your game face on and show employers and other important people what you are capable of. The next few days could be hugely important for your career, so don’t hold back!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun in Leo will encourage you to broaden your horizons, both physically and mentally, over the next few days and you may soon be going places you have previously only visited in your dreams. And Sags do have some interesting dreams!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your feelings about a certain person will intensify over the next few days and if those feelings are less than positive you may have a hard time hiding the fact. If you must be critical of them at least keep it civil. Don’t start a war of words.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If opposites really do attract you will have a lot of fun this week. Both in your personal life and at work you will encounter people who may at first seem a bit cold but who quickly warm up when they realize you actually quite like them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will need to get organized this week if you want to compete with people whose skills are every bit as good as your own, maybe better. There is only so far you can go taking each day as it comes, so get your act together – fast!

