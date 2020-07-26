Your lookahead horoscope: July 26

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to get your head around the idea that there is no such thing as chance. Everything that occurs, now and in the future, is part of a greater design. Your task this year is to recognize that and accept it as a matter of faith. Then you will thrive.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The planets warn that someone has been feeding you false information in the hope that you will act on it and end up looking stupid. Fortunately, they have been a bit stupid themselves in not covering their tracks. Simply do the opposite of what they suggest.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have so much to look forward to, so why can’t you shake that horrible feeling that doom and despair are around the next corner? Whatever the reason you need to get over it, and quickly. Find new and inventive ways to cheer yourself up.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You of all people should know how unwise it can be to interfere in the personal problems of friends and colleagues. If you really must help someone this week, give them the kind of general advice that cannot be traced back to you if it goes wrong!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Set yourself targets you know you can achieve, because if you aim too high and fail over the next few days it could have a negative effect on your self-image. No one expects you to be top in everything you do, so why expect it of yourself?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear that in your eagerness to get started on a new plan or project you have overlooked a small but important matter, one that could hold you back over the coming week. Yes, the big picture is crucial, but take care of the details too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people will enjoy telling you that certain things cannot be done – so go out of your way to prove them wrong. The more others try to pour cold water on your plans the more incentive you have to show them you’re still on a hot streak.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not allow yourself to be hurried into making a decision about something you don’t feel 100 per cent sure about. Listen to what your conscience is trying to tell you and act on that to the exclusion of everything else. If it says “wait” … then wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been the sort to put profit before principle but on this occasion you may have no choice in the matter. The planets indicate there are no rights or wrongs about your current situation – you are the one who decides what is of value.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will find yourself under a lot of pressure this week, but the good news is it will inspire you to raise your game and show those who have doubted you that you won’t be beaten. There is always hope, even when everyone else has given up.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Be careful you don’t overestimate your own abilities and take on a challenge that could prove too much for you. You need to remind yourself that the big successes of life come from putting together a series of smaller successes, one at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A partnership or relationship will be lucky for you during the first half of the week, and if you act together in pursuit of the same objective there is no doubt you will reach it. By doubling your numbers you triple or even quadruple your strength.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to let personal feelings get in the way of what you must do this week. Yes, you would like to arrange things so that a friend gains as much as you do, but on this occasion there can only be one winner, and that winner must be you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com