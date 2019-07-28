Your lookahead horoscope: July 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life just keeps getting better for those born under the sign of Leo, and with love planet Venus joining Mars in your sign on your birthday the universe will give you whatever it is your heart desires. Can it really be that simple? Yes it can – just ask.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel the need to speak up about something this week, knowing that it will cause bad feeling among some people, then go right ahead. You are under no obligation to take their feelings into account. The truth is the truth and must be acknowledged.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t change things for the sake of it. According to the planets you seem to believe that by swapping things around a bit you will find solutions to problems that have been bugging you for ages. You won’t – you’ll just create even bigger problems.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets are now moving in your favor in a very big way, so be positive in thought, word and deed and positive things are sure to occur. Speak up if you have a creative idea this week – it could be the start of something that makes your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The decisions you take over the next few days will either come back to help you later in the year or, if you call them wrong, come back to haunt you. The best way to make sure it’s the former is to think clearly at all times. Avoid wishful thinking.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some problems go away of their own accord if you leave them alone but the problem you are faced with right now demands immediate action. The planets are aligned in a hugely positive way for you Leo, so get on it and get it fixed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart is making this a rather confusing time for you Virgo, but with Venus changing signs you should at least find it easier to accept what is happening. The wheel of life will turn in your favor again soon.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is a great time for friendships, so don’t worry if you have not seen eye-to-eye with someone in recent weeks because you will get on fine from now on. Libra is a sign that likes to be friends with everyone and that won’t be a problem this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems trivial to you may be of major importance to someone else, so don’t dismiss their worries as if they don’t matter. As a sensitive water sign you should be able to recognize other people’s fears, even if you don’t experience them yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

With so much cosmic activity in the sympathetic sign of Leo you should be out there in the world making things happen. Don’t hesitate to get up and go to a new place, or join a new group of people, if that is what your heart tells you to do.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Whatever happens this week, be it good or be it bad, don’t let your fears get the better of you. That applies especially to money matters. You are more likely to make a profit if you believe you have what it takes to succeed – and you do!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Loved ones and work colleagues may have the upper hand at the moment but now that Venus is moving into the relationship area of your chart you will find it easy enough to manipulate their feelings – which you will only do for positive reasons, of course!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to come down hard on someone who clearly isn’t pulling their weight, but will that make the situation better or worse? A more satisfactory course of action would be to start looking for ways to limit the contact you have with them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com