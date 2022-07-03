Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won’t lack for opportunities to rise high in the world over the coming 12 months, in fact you will be on everyone’s wanted list, but you must think carefully before making your move. The first offer you get is unlikely to be the best one.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be in a generous mood this week, the kind of mood where you will do almost anything for almost anyone. But take note of that word “almost”. You don’t have to do things for people who have actively been conspiring against you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be so eager to criticize people who make mistakes. You may be more on the ball than most people but you are still human and still make the occasional error. No one is perfect and it would be a boring world if they were.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The path you are on may be winding and even a touch confusing but you will find your way to the end of it if you just keep going. Half the challenge in life is turning up. The other half is staying the course once you are on it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be under the impression that people in positions of authority don’t value your talent but is that actually true? You cannot expect others to praise you first and expect you to deliver afterward, it’s got to be the other way around.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The most important thing over the next few days is that you make your own decisions. Colleagues and employers will be watching you closely this week and if you show a lack of self-belief it could count against you. Be dynamic and decisive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to be friendly with people whose experience and expertise is clearly superior to your own because you are going to need their assistance over the coming week. If you ask them nicely enough there’s no reason why they should say “no”.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you must flash the cash over the next few days make sure you only buy things that can be exchanged or returned at a later date. You may find that what looks like a “must buy” now is something you can’t stand the sight of later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

By all means look for a compromise solution to a dispute of some kind but don’t give too much ground. If you do it might give your rivals the impression that you are an easy touch and that’s not the kind of reputation you want to encourage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Helping other people this coming week will not only make them feel good but make you feel good as well. On the work front especially don’t hesitate to step in if a colleague seems to be struggling. Your energy will impress a great many people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t let anyone tie you down or limit your options over the next few days. Insist on having complete freedom of action and simply ignore those who try to intimidate you. According to the planets there is absolutely nothing they can do to stop you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone is hoping you will adopt a lower profile so you don’t show them up and you must do everything in your power to deny them. You have every right to hog the limelight and milk the applause. No one is a bigger star than you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The coming week will see you at your most adventurous, especially when Mars moves into the travel area of your chart on Tuesday. The more you are on the move the more you will find opportunities to shine. Blind the world with your brilliance.

