Open this photo in gallery: Leo.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Life may seem random at times but there is a bigger picture behind it all and that picture will show itself over the coming year. More importantly, you will see where you fit into the picture and that will encourage you to do more and do better.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Advice will come at you from all directions over the next few days, but how much of it can you trust? Deep down, of course, you already know what needs to be done, so ignore what other people say and follow your instincts, they’re seldom wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching full moon will force you to make choices that maybe you would have preferred to avoid. Find a quiet place where you can be alone with your thoughts, clear your mind of anything worrisome and make those choices based only on facts.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be rather outspoken over the next few days and some people won’t be pleased about it, but you know if you don’t speak up now the consequences could be severe. Just because what you say is controversial does not mean it isn’t true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The upcoming full moon suggests you may be having second thoughts about a financial arrangement but if you pull out now a lot of people are going to be annoyed. Is what you might save today worth endangering what you could earn in the future?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It would appear you have been far too trusting of someone and now they have let you down you are in a state of shock. If you feel it necessary to cut your links with them completely the approaching full moon will make it easy for you. Be brutal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not like you to lose it emotionally but cosmic activity in the most fragile area of your chart makes you overly sensitive. If a relationship breaks down over the coming week console yourself with the fact that it was never the right one for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be having second thoughts about a creative pursuit of some kind but you should only change direction if you are absolutely certain it’s the right thing to do. Ideally, you will stick with it and finish what you started, even if it’s a chore.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may annoy you that you seem to be spending more time and energy keeping other people happy while denying your own needs and desires but it will work out for you in the long-term. Those same people will support you when you need them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets warn you could easily let slip information that should have been kept to yourself. Not only could that affect you personally and financially but colleagues and people in positions of authority may think twice before they confide in you again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Money matters of one kind or another will be uppermost in your thinking in the run-up to Tuesday’s full moon but try not to endow them with too much importance. Be wary too of people who urge you to invest in the latest sure thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s not like you to get emotional about issues that have rational solutions but there will be times over the next few days when you come close to losing your cool. Will such an approach change things? No, but it could make them worse.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter how much others get under your skin over the next few days you must not do anything rash. The full moon could magnify the smallest quarrel into a major one in the blink on an eye, so stay calm and refuse to be provoked.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com