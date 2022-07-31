Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to decide what “success” means to you personally. You know what society thinks it means but it does not have to mean the same thing to you. Don’t be afraid to march to a different drummer, and sing along with the music of the spheres.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If a creative collaboration of some kind is not working out for you then scrap it and start again from scratch. That may sound unnecessarily extreme but the planets indicate you won’t get anywhere using half-hearted measures. Go big or go home.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more ambitious your plans the more important it is to check the details, then check them again in case you have missed something important. Don’t be one of those who assume that everything will work out right – until the moment when it works out wrong!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What do you expect of yourself? What do you see yourself doing by the end of the year? If you have not asked those sort of questions for a while then you need to ask them now, because without a vision it’s unlikely you’ll get anywhere worth going.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to take a really big risk over the next few days but if you are smart you will control your impulses and bet only on sure things. It may seem as if you are involved in an all-or-nothing situation but that isn’t remotely true.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to worry for no good reason, so snap out of it and use the sun in your sign to create something you can be proud of. Despite what the doomsters may be saying the sky is not about to fall, at least not on you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Give some thought to your long-term aims and don’t hold back on what you want to do just because you fear friends and family members might not approve. You’ve got to learn to pay less attention to other people’s feelings and more to your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

By all means look ahead and visualize where you want to be a month or even a year from now but don’t expect to make an immediate breakthrough. Saturn’s influence is such that you must be realistic about how long it will take. Be patient too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may genuinely believe that you are a force of nature and cannot be stopped but experience should warn you that it’s rarely as simple as that. Aim high by all means but not so high that you handicap yourself before you even start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to take a long, hard look at your money situation and pinpoint areas where savings will have to be made. The more carefree you’ve been with your resources in recent weeks the more careful you must be with them now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing over the coming week is that you know what your limits are and that you force yourself to stay the right side of them. Be ambitious by all means but be ambitious to a purpose, not just for the fun of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Over the next few days you will realize that you have wasted a great deal of time and energy on a project that was never going to reward you with the mental stimulation that your big brain demands. Junk it and move on to something more challenging.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Social activities are under good stars at the moment but there is a danger you could agree to plans that tie you down to a single place when you would much rather be on the move. Try not to make promises you won’t want to keep.

