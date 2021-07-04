Your lookahead horoscope: July 4

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday will endow you with impressive levels of energy but could also tempt you to act in ways that invite disaster. For best results, get advice from people who have been there and done it before you. Learn from their mistakes.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Any feuds that have arisen in recent weeks can easily be resolved, but it’s up to you to take the initiative. Push your ego to one side and be the first to say “sorry”. Even if others don’t believe you it should get things moving again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have something to say then speak up right away. Not only will your delivery be strong and clear but your choice of words will make it easy for even those with dull eyes and dim minds to see why your message makes sense.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is every chance that a windfall of some kind will come your way over the next few days. It may or may not cover your outstanding debts but it will make you feel more confident that you can soon make ends meet again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will get a new surge of enthusiasm over the coming week for a project that seems to have got stuck. There’s still time to make it work for you, and for other people too, but you have to get serious about it – not later, but right now!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There have been times of late when you came across as a bit aloof, a bit detached on a mental level. No doubt you’ve had a lot on your mind but now you need to pay attention to other people. Their needs and your needs are closely entwined.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Go out and about and be sociable over the coming week. The sun in the friendship area of your chart makes it easy to meet people and have a good time. Why would you want to be on your own when being together is so much more fun?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you getting the recognition you deserve? If not, now is the time to remind employers and other important people how much they depend on you. But don’t kick up too much of a fuss. You don’t want to get a reputation as a trouble-maker.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you follow your instincts over the next few days they will lead you in the right direction, though your final destination may be further away than you anticipated. Trust what your inner voice tells you and act on it quickly and decisively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you are short of cash it could be because you have been a bit too generous in recent weeks. The planets will help you find ways to replenish your coffers but you also need to stop giving to everyone who asks. Money doesn’t grow on trees.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be surprised if a friend or family member seems less than grateful for what you do for them over the next few days. It’s most likely because they feel embarrassed that they could not do it for themselves. That’s okay – you didn’t do it for the glory.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in the sort of mood where you refuse to take “No” for an answer but the planets warn you may have no choice this week. Just because you think others should do what you tell them does not mean they are going to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if you recently missed out on an opportunity to make a name for yourself, because you are sure to get another chance over the next few days. Be ready to act at a moment’s notice and do whatever it takes to impress the powers that be.

