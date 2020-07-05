Your lookahead horoscope: July 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to take life too seriously over the coming year. Yes, of course, there will be all sorts of problems that have to be dealt with but they won’t be so bad if you can rise above life’s petty issues and see the love and laughter in all mankind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be in two minds about what it is you desire but you don’t have to make a decision right this very moment. Today’s eclipse will bring a number of matters to a head, and after the dust has settled the way ahead will at last be clear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun is moving through one of the better areas of your chart but don’t get carried away and start thinking you can do no wrong. Social and travel activities will be open to sudden disruptions, so don’t tie yourself down to a single event or destination.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be of the view that you have held your tongue long enough but the planets warn it would be wise to keep your opinions to yourself this week. Be careful that in revealing other people’s secrets you don’t also make public a few of your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s lunar eclipse falls in your opposite sign, so partnerships and relationships will be anything but easy to deal with. So long as you remember to listen to what other people have to say – with your heart as well as your ears – you should be able to cope.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Recent changes in your working environment may not have been to your liking but there is precious little you can do about them, at least for the moment. Once things have cooled down a bit there will be opportunities to adapt the new reality to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best way to tackle a challenging situation is to ignore it. That may sound too negative for your liking but on this occasion it may be the smart way too. Others will have so much on their plates this week they won’t have time to worry about you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may seem as if a loved one does not understand you at the moment but don’t take it to heart – it’s quite likely they don’t even understand themselves either. Everyone is a little on edge right now, so don’t expect too much of them, or of yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be impatient to be on the move but if you head off into the wide blue yonder without planning ahead you could soon be lost. Know where you are going and what you will be doing when you get there – and make sure you know the way back!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must steer clear of extremes over the next 24 hours, because if you allow your passions to get the better of you they could take you somewhere you don’t really want to go – and the cost of getting out again could be very high indeed.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because today’s lunar eclipse takes place in your sign you must make a conscious effort to think before you speak and act, even in situations that don’t seem in the least bit dangerous. You may not be able to see the pitfalls but they are definitely there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It would appear there is something you feel guilty about and it is eating away at you to such an extent that you are on the verge of owning up to it. Don’t. The planets warn others won’t be understanding – and would probably prefer not to know anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A minor difference of opinion could escalate into something major under the influence of today’s lunar eclipse, so go out of your way to avoid any kind of dispute. If necessary, make a tactical retreat. It may hurt your pride but the pain will be worth it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com