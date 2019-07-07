Your lookahead horoscope: July 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
So many good things in life seem to be coming your way with no apparent effort on your part. It may not seem natural but is in fact what the universe wants. Don’t question your good fortune, Cancer – enjoy even more of it over the coming year.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
If words fail you this week try using body language instead. A smile, a wink or a nod could get your message across just as easily as a whole load of words. Creatively and romantically you will make quite an impression over the next week or so.
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
Try to be a bit more outgoing and optimistic over the next few days. The sun in the social and travel area of your chart will bring opportunities to get out and about and have fun with your friends but it is you who must choose to use them.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
You may be distrustful if someone offers you something for no good reason this week but the planets suggest they are not trying to trick or cheat you. Push your suspicions aside and trust that what you are being offered is on the level, because it is.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
This is potentially one of the most enjoyable times of the year for you and it will be more enjoyable still if you can get past the irrational feeling that somewhere along the line you will have to pay for all this happiness. You won’t – it’s for free.
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
You don’t have to make much of an effort this week, in fact the less you exert yourself now the more you will accomplish. Leo may be a sign of action but sometimes you can have more fun by just sitting back and letting life come to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
If you make an effort to understand a point of view that you dislike it could bring big dividends further down the line. You don’t have to agree with it but you do have to recognize that not everyone sees things the same way as you.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
Venus in the career area of your chart means that important people will look on you favourably over the coming week and if you are smart you will make the most of it. If you turn on that famous Libra charm they will agree to just about anything.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
Others may try to convince you that you need to get serious about your work and your money situation, and no doubt they are right, but you just want to have fun. Travel and social activities are more important to you now than getting on in the world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
Your fortunes will change for the better over the next few days and before you know it you will be wondering how and why you managed to get so worked up about nothing. Don’t wonder too long though – it’s your duty to enjoy every moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
Partnerships should be going well for you now and even if there is still some friction in one particular relationship it won’t be there for long. Be generous with your time, your energy and your love. Remember, what you give out you always get back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
No one is forcing you to work as hard as you are, so slow down and use your energy with a bit more wisdom. According to the planets someone you should be emotionally close to is feeling neglected, so put their needs first and repair your relationship.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
In the eyes of the world you can do no wrong at the moment, so why are you still talking yourself down? Maybe it’s because you can’t quite believe how well everything seems to be going. That’s negative thinking Pisces – get rid of it!
Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com