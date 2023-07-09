Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to give up being angry about what is going on in the world and accept it for what it is. Focus on your own relationships and find reasons to be happy that don’t involve the entire planet.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruling planet, moves into the work area of your chart this week and you will be called upon to make efforts above and beyond the call of duty, both for yourself and for other people. Don’t take on too much though – even Aries has limits.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Any frustration or even anger that has been lurking below the surface of your daily life must now be brought into the open and confronted. One of the best times of the year for creative activities is about to begin – don’t waste it on petty feuds.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Is life unfair, or are you being hypersensitive? According to the planets it is almost certainly the latter, so stop blaming other people for what has gone wrong and take steps to make it right again. A practical approach to life’s challenges is an absolute must.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you don’t feel like doing any serious work at the moment there is no point trying to force yourself. Instead, make the most of whatever travel and social opportunities come your way and get the week off to an enjoyable start. Have fun with your friends.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you take a risk with your cash this week you could end up owing other people more money than you feel comfortable with. As Mars is about to move into the financial area of your chart you cannot afford to act first and think about it later!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Start making plans for the remainder of the year and make them plans you can be proud of. Set your sights high and then aim to go higher still. No matter what the gloom and doom merchants may say there are no limits to what you can accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how many interesting things may be going on at home or at work or in your neighbourhood you must stay focused on your long-term goals. Above all, don’t let other people, not even loved ones, waste your time on petty distractions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Friendships and group activities will get a boost from Mars changing signs at the start of the week and if you are smart you will accept whatever social or work-related invitations come your way. The more you get involved the more you will prosper.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars, planet of ambition, moves into the career area of your chart this week, so even if you are the sort of Sag who favors a laidback attitude to life you will be out there making your mark in some way. The world is yours, if you want it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There have been too many excuses of late and too much passing the buck from one person to another, both at home and in your work environment. Now you must insist that everyone takes responsibility for their own words and actions, starting today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is no such thing as a sure thing and no such thing as an easy buck and if you keep that fact in mind this week you won’t go far wrong. Deep down you already know that whatever has real value in life has to be worked for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A relationship that has been up one day and down the next in recent months is about to become of major importance to you again. This time, if you confront your differences in the right spirit, you may find they bring you closer together.

