HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A major rethink of your money situation is a must over the coming 12 months. Let go of the financial aims you had in the past, then replace them with goals and ambitions that may not pay as much but which satisfy you on a more creative level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The most important thing now is that you act for the right reasons. The planets warn if your motives are selfish you will lose more than you gain in the long-term, so make sure friends and colleagues benefit from what you do too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be one of the more realistic members of the zodiac but you are allowed to be idealistic as well. Give yourself permission to dream over the next few days and don’t think less of other people if their dreams seem fanciful.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars for the week ahead is that you will need to be more ruthless than you might like, especially when dealing with people whose mistakes could cost you money. Let them know you are not prepared to tolerate failure.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Push ahead and finish a project that has been slow-going of late. This is one of those occasions when the nearer you get to the finishing line the more of an effort you need to make. That exhaustion you feel is all in the mind.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

With both Venus and Mars moving through your sign you don’t lack for charm and if you turn it on over the next few days there is no limit to what you can accomplish. Everyone loves a Leo, and even other Leos love you!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not feel very energetic at the moment but that’s okay. The planets suggest you will accomplish more this week if you let friends and colleagues make decisions for you, so sit back and relax and enjoy the journey through life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Social plans will be subject to changes this week, so try not to make promises you might not be able to keep. The more others try to pin you down the more you must let them know you are unwilling to make rigid commitments. They’ll understand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A positive attitude is a must over the next few days. If you allow the slings and arrows of misfortune to wound you then the enjoyable things that come your way, of which there will be plenty, could easily be missed. Life is still good!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to ignore facts and figures that don’t support what you want to believe but sooner or later you will have to admit that you got it wrong. There’s no shame in admitting you made a bad call. You never claimed to be perfect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to get rid of some of the clutter in your life, because it is holding you back from reaching important objectives. Do whatever it takes to simplify your day-to-day existence this week, starting with a clear-out of possessions you no longer need.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You don’t have to agree with every word a person in authority says this week – in fact you would be doing the world a favour by pointing out their many obvious errors. They won’t thank you for it, of course, but everyone else will.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No, time is not running out. No, you don’t need to panic. The message of the stars for the week ahead is that the less you try to force things to happen the more you will enjoy what occurs next. Why hurry when you don’t have to?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com