IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have a tendency to start several new projects at once which, inevitably, means you run the risk of not finishing any of them. This year you must do things differently. Identify your No.1 aim and stick with it until it’s done and dusted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will be full of ideas over the coming week and not in the least bit shy about telling others what they should be doing and how they should be doing it. Try not to repeat yourself though – saying the same thing over and over again can be annoying.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will find it easier to improve your money situation when Mercury rejoins the sun in the main financial area of your chart on Monday. You may not get rich immediately but your cash-flow situation will certainly look healthier than it has done of late.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

This is the perfect time to come up with new ideas and get started on new projects. Now that your ruling planet Mercury is moving in your favour again there is no need to be cautious – get out into the world and do something extraordinary.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be tempted to feel sorry for a friend who is down on their luck but deep down you know they brought it on themselves. Help them out if you can but not to the extent that they think they don’t have to make decisions themselves.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more time you spend with friends and relatives over the next few days the more fun you will have and the more likely it is that new opportunities will arise. Don’t be shy about letting others in on your hopes and dreams – maybe they can help.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will help focus your mind on what needs to be done to make more of your creative talents. Something you have been doing for years just as a hobby could soon be a significant source of income.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is important that you exercise your mind over the coming week. As one of the zodiac’s air signs you are at your best when your brain is being challenged, so don’t be afraid to ask the sort of questions other people might prefer to avoid.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something of a financial nature needs your full and urgent attention, even if it means stopping what you are currently working on. You may have to make some kind of sacrifice over the coming week but over the long-term it will be worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Expect friends and loved ones and work colleagues to be more demanding than usual this week, and do what they ask of you if you possibly can. Any favours you do for them now will be repaid in full later on. Think of it as an investment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some of your recent efforts may have fallen short of the standards you set yourself but it’s not the end of the world. In fact it could be the start of a phase in which you push yourself harder than ever before, and achieve more than ever before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mercury joins the sun in the most creative area of your chart this week, so set your sights high and refuse to lower them for any person or any reason. Whatever your No.1 dream is you must now go after it with 100 per cent passion.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Being the sensitive sort you never ignore a cry for help but the planets warn the next cry you hear may be misleading. Before you rush to the rescue of someone in need this week make sure it’s not a trap that plays on your emotions.

