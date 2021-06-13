Your lookahead horoscope: June 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With so much cosmic activity on your birthday this year there are sure to be major changes over the coming 12 months. Each new challenge you face can be mastered by having faith in your own abilities and pushing yourself 100 per cent at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t try to hide your desire to move up in the world. Ambition should not be a dirty word, especially for someone like you who is never content to be merely average. Aim to be the biggest and the best – and you will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your get up and go may have got up and gone but don’t despair. A week or so from now you will bounce back and any feelings of lethargy will quickly disappear. Life moves in cycles and you cannot be on the up slope all of the time.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A problem that seems impossible to solve really has a quite simple solution and what happens over the next few days will point you in the right direction. Don’t ignore your inner voice if it tells you something you think cannot be right. You’re thinking too much!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A new start is possible in various areas of your life but you need to plan ahead. The sun moves into your sign on the 21st, which means you have just over a week to get your head together. After that it should be all systems go.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not approve of what a friend or family member has been up to but you are strongly advised to keep your thoughts about it to yourself. If you do make a fuss they will probably take great delight in doing it even more.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Jupiter in your opposite sign is good for partnerships generally and for affairs of the heart in particular, so don’t hold back with your affections. Let someone know that you enjoy being their friend but you also want to be something more.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be patient with someone whose way of doing things seems ridiculous to you. The more you yell at them to change the more they will insist on following their own path, so you might as well accept it. You can still be of use to each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel strongly about something but most likely no one else does, so don’t make a big fuss about it. If it’s as important as you think it is then time will bring that to the attention of other people. If you’re wrong, no one will have noticed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be inclined to make a snap decision about something over the next few days but if you do it’s unlikely to work out the way you expected. For that reason alone you must not commit yourself financially – because you won’t get your money back.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Now that Mars has moved out of the relationship area of your chart one-to-one situations won’t feel quite so abrasive. You will also find it easier to be more open about your feelings, which in turn will make it easier for everyone to get along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be honest about what it is you want from life over the next few days, both with yourself and with other people. Only by being completely open about your ambitions will you get the support you are going to need. Others will admire you for it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Venus, planet of harmony, moving through one of the better areas of your chart your outlook on life will be more cheery than it has been for quite a while. The good vibrations you give off will help others feel more positive too over the coming week.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com