Your lookahead horoscope: June 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you must use recent events as guides to what comes next. You may not realize it yet but the challenges you have been through have prepared you for the opportunities now coming your way. It’s your turn to shine.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You are not the sort to take heed of advice you have not asked for, but it will pay you to listen to what a friend tells you this week. It could be they can see something that you have missed, something you are too close to personally to recognize.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t try to take all the credit for something that was a joint effort. Yes, your input was of major importance but you could not have done it without assistance from other people, so give credit where credit is due. There’s enough praise for everyone.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The more you try to figure something out the further away from an answer you seem to find yourself. Take the hint and back off a bit. Sometimes the best way to get at the truth is to let it come to you in its own good time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A situation you have been doing your best to pretend does not exist can no longer be avoided. Your task this week is to face up to what it means to you personally without taking it personally. If you can do that then a solution can easily be found.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings from other people because your emotions can be read on your face as if it were a book. The fact that you have strong likes and dislikes must not be denied. Let others know what you feel, and why.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not see eye-to-eye with people in positions of authority this week, but don’t let it worry you and certainly don’t try to change your way of thinking just to please them. Chances are they will respect you more if you stick with your beliefs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can sense there is something going on that you should know about, but the more you probe the less you seem to find. Stop trying so hard and let your mind focus instead on things you enjoy. The answer will make itself known when you least expect it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The planets warn you could miss out on something good because you are determined to believe that so many things are bad. Remember, the thoughts you send out to the universe are the thoughts that come back to you in the form of events – so be positive!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to be excited about what you have to do this week, even though on the surface it would appear to be the most tedious task you could be involved with. It is often the little things that have the biggest impact, so find some joy among the details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be afraid to ask those around you for guidance and advice. You may feel it’s a sign of weakness to admit that you cannot handle what you are experiencing on your own but it’s actually a sign of maturity. Why suffer in silence when help is available?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry too much if someone whose power exceeds your own makes life difficult for you this week. The only way they can beat you is if you allow yourself to get upset and react in ways they can use to make you look bad. Laugh at them instead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will hear something to your advantage this week, but you may be reluctant to use the information because you feel it isn’t fair that others have been left out of the loop. There’s a reason for that – it’s because you’ll make better use of it than they will.

