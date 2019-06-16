Your lookahead horoscope: June 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your head and your heart may seem at odds at the moment but there are ways you can bring them together. Give your imagination permission to inspire you, then test your thoughts with reason and logic. Between the two you should get it right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you start something new this week you may have to give up on it later on, so don’t rush into anything. Monday’s full moon could see you in the kind of changeable mood where you cannot make up your mind over even quite minor matters.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone, somewhere is sure to get emotional and say or do things they don’t really mean. Now that you know that you should be less inclined to get emotional yourself, which in turn will make reaching the right decisions so much easier. Keep smiling Taurus.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no need to apologize just because you don’t like someone and don’t want to have anything to do with them. Others know from experience that you are a pretty good judge of character, so if they have any sense they will follow your example.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone who thinks you don’t deserve your current level of success may have a go at you this week, but there is nothing they can do to harm you so long as you refuse to react. Ignore them as best you can and carry on with what you are doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If a friend or colleague says something that annoys you don’t overreact. A particularly dynamic full moon is likely to make things look bigger and more important than they actually are, so stay calm and let them see you are not in the least bit rattled.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn you will only get what you deserve if you let others know that you will never, ever, under any circumstances, accept less than you are worth. Be prepared to walk away from a deal rather than lower the asking price for your services.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don’t need to put on a show and you certainly don’t need to impress the people you work with and for. If they don’t know by now what you can do then obviously they are incapable of paying attention. Just do your own thing and do it well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Monday’s particularly material full moon could tempt you to do something silly and most likely it will be something that costs you money that you can ill afford to lose. Now that you know that, of course, you will be able to successfully police your words and actions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As Monday’s full moon takes place in your sign there is an obvious danger that you could get emotional for no good reason and say or do something that causes problems later on. Whatever the provocation may be, refuse to let it get to you.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may look calm on the outside, but on the inside both your head and your heart are raging. Any bad thoughts or feelings you may have, about other people or about your current situation, can no longer be hidden, so accept them and deal with them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you expect the worst to happen it most likely will, so make a strong mental effort to look on the bright side and imagine that only good things are coming your way. Your mind is a powerful tool – use it to empower your life, not weaken it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is not a good time to make snap decisions about either your family life or your career, as the Sagittarian full moon makes you far too volatile. Wait until the sun moves in your favour again on the 21st before making any final choices.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com