Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means a new start is possible in just about every area of your existence. Your belief in yourself will be so strong that even major obstacles will be swept from your path with nonchalant ease. It’s your turn to shine!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

After all the rushing around of the past few weeks you will be thankful for the chance to catch your breath over the next few days. Let partners and loved ones know you intend to steer clear of the limelight for a while – and mean it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The doubts and fears of recent weeks are about to be swept away and replaced by a new sense of optimism. The sun’s move into the most sociable area of your chart in midweek will remind you how much fun life can be in the company of friends.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s journey through your sign over the past month or so opened your mind to new ideas and now you will get the chance to turn at least some of them into realities. One of those ideas could even make you a great deal of money.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Forget about all those times in the past you wish you had been more adventurous and get out into the world and make up for them now. The sun’s move into your sign on the 21st is your wake up call and it’s a beautiful and bright new day!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Recent events were no doubt a lot of fun but the sun’s change of signs in midweek will remind you there are important matters that need to be dealt with. You can still enjoy yourself, of course, but not at the expense of your career and your finances.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Is it worth carrying on with a work-related project or should you give up on it and move on to something else? That is what you will need to decide over the next few days. Take advice by all means but ultimately the decision must be your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have been so active of late that you may have started a dozen new things while only completing a few of them. Focus on the one or two projects that mean more to you than the rest put together and expect a major payday very soon.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into the most adventurous area of your chart this week will make all sorts of wonderful things possible. It will also boost your self-belief. You have waited a long time for an opportunity to shine, so get out there and dazzle!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you try to blame others for problems you have brought on yourself you must expect some sort of backlash. The message of the stars for the week ahead is that you need to stop feeling sorry for yourself and take charge of your life again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you give a little bit of affection to loved ones this week you will get a lot of affection back over the rest of the year. No matter what issues may have divided you, get past them once and for all – and never go back to them again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that you have taken some serious risks and profited from them does not mean that your luck will go on indefinitely. The sun’s upcoming change of signs warns you would be wise to bet only on favourites for a while. No more long-shots!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The past few weeks have at times been quite emotional but when the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart on Wednesday your mood will lighten considerably. What is there to cry about? Very little indeed. Try laughing instead!

xDiscover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com