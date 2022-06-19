Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Neptune link on your birthday means if you make efforts to put other people’s needs ahead of your own this year the universe will take care of you in return. Your generosity of spirit will make the world a much better place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Developments on the home front may be a bit challenging over the next few days. If you find yourself wanting to do one thing while partners and loved ones want to do something different you may have to go your separate ways for a while.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be in one of your rebellious moods this week. The more you are told to move in one direction the more determined you will be to go in the opposite direction. No doubt you’ll have fun but try not to push other people’s patience too far.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun leaves your birth sign on Tuesday, after which you will need to come to terms with how much money you have wasted over the past month or so. You may not have broken the bank as such but you will need to cut back a bit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There could be a clash of interests over the next day or two but everything will be resolved to your satisfaction by the time the sun moves into your sign on Tuesday. A new solar year is about to begin – don’t spoil it with unnecessary arguments.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Look back over the past few months and ask yourself what lessons you have been able to learn. Not even a Leo can know it all but if you are honest you will recognize you’ve actually come a long way in a short space of time. Well done.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have been overly cautious in recent weeks but you will more than make up for it when the sun changes signs on Tuesday. The more time you spend out and about with people who think on your wavelength the more fun you will have.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart this week means it’s time to get serious about your ambitions. You’ve buzzed about here, there and everywhere over the past month or so but now you must focus your energies in a single direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your financial situation may not be ideal but neither is it as bad as you seem to think it is. Your attitude toward money matters will change for the better over the next few days and you won’t be so reluctant to spend some cash to have fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to take what other people say and do personally. It really doesn’t matter what the rest of the world thinks of you, it matters only what you think of yourself. Ignore the critics and the cynics this week and luxuriate in just being yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Get your act together, get organized and, if you need it, get help. The sun’s move into the partnership area of your chart this week is a timely reminder that you don’t have to face life’s challenges alone. There will always be someone you can turn to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be determined to make a difference in the world but don’t fall into the trap of believing it can be done quickly or by your efforts alone. Get together with people who share your values and start changing things a step at a time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

One of the best times of the year begins for you on Tuesday when the sun moves into the sympathetic sign of Cancer. You don’t have to do anything special, you just have to approach each day with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

