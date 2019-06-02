Your lookahead horoscope: June 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you think too much, and sometimes you don’t think at all, but over the coming year what matters is that you learn how to feel. The voice you most need to listen to is the voice of the heart. It’s the part of you that knows everything.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Amazing ideas will arrive in your mind as if from a different level of understanding. Make a note of these gems of inspiration immediately or you may forget them as more mundane issues crowd them out of your mind as the week goes on.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Business activities are under excellent stars and even if you lose money on one thing you will make up for it, and more, on another. An idea that seemed strange to you a while ago will now make perfect sense. It’s because your mind has moved on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What is the most important thing you should be doing? Well do it now and do it right. Tomorrow’s new moon in your sign will clear your path to success but for best results you must know with absolutely no doubt what it is you desire.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Stop worrying about things over which you have no control. The planets indicate that everything will work out for the best in the end, so stop fretting and strive only to enjoy what each and every moment has to offer you – and that’s a lot.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Why is everyone so friendly of late? Should you be wary? Should you be suspicious? No you should not. The approaching new moon is having a positive effect on relationships of all sorts, so think only the best of people and they will do good things for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your luck is about to change and most likely it will change most at your place of work. Don’t get embarrassed if someone in a position of authority speaks highly of you – they mean every word of it and you deserve to be praised.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have been thinking about taking a vacation then now is the time to start making plans. Tomorrow’s new moon falls in the most adventurous area of your chart, so don’t restrict yourself to places you have been before – be bold in your choice of destination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone wants you to commit to something you have doubts about you have every right to tell them that you need time to think about it. According to the planets you have nothing to fear but as money is involved you are right to be careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Relationships of all kinds will go well for you now and one relationship in particular will move to a higher stage. Does that level embrace love? Maybe, maybe not, but you will certainly find that you interact on a more meaningful level.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to put your everyday affairs in order and you need to make sure you are on top of all those minor details that can sometimes add up to something major. Routine matters should not be avoided – they are of more importance than you realize.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will get what you deserve over the next two or three days, and you deserve a lot. Tomorrow’s new moon in your fellow air sign of Gemini will encourage you to believe that all things are possible – and for you personally they most certainly are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are no stranger to putting other people’s needs ahead of your own but there has to be a limit. By all means assist friends and relatives this week but leave some time to do the things that you enjoy. Yes, it is possible to do too many good deeds.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com