Horoscopes

Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: June 20

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Jupiter beginning its retrograde phase on your birthday this year you cannot afford to take anything for granted, especially in your career. Be positive at all times but be ready to act quickly and decisively if the situation calls for it – and it will!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun’s change of signs on Monday means you need to pay more attention to your home and your family life. Remind those you are closest to emotionally that you will always be there for them. They’ve started to wonder about it of late.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to get out and about more. You need to show your face in places you have not been to in a while. Anything that gets you moving, and gets your pulse racing, will be good for you over the coming week – and good for others too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun in your sign over the past four weeks or so gave your confidence a massive boost, but now you must find ways to channel that new-found self-belief into creative and productive areas. Find ways to make serious money from it too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into your sign on Monday and the new solar cycle that begins could be one of the best ever. Forget about all the things that did not work out in the past – they are no longer of any concern. What you do next will change everything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may at times seem as if the universe is conspiring to beat you down but it isn’t true and what happens this week will convince you of that. You need to remind yourself of how lucky you have been in comparison to most other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The sun’s change of signs this week will benefit you enormously. The responsibilities that have weighed you down in recent weeks will no longer seem such a burden and you’ll find plenty of time to have fun with friends and loved ones. Enjoy!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you started earlier in the year will begin to bear fruit over the next few days. It will also remind you that you should never give up on what you are doing. The bigger your dreams the more time you must give them to start coming true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s change of signs on Monday means you will no longer be in the dark about what’s going on in your world. You may not be happy about it but at least you will be in a position to make things right again, for yourself at least.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the planets for the next few days is that if you want to move up in the world you can’t do it alone. Start looking round for people you can make alliances with and make sure you treat them as equals right from the start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun moves into your opposite sign on Monday, so it will pay you to be nice to people on a one-to-one level. If you do fall out with someone don’t overreact. Be the one who reaches out to make the peace – they’ll appreciate you for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will have to make some minor adjustments to your routine over the next few days. It may be annoying but don’t get angry about it because it’s just one of those things. Try not to be quite so fixed in your opinions and way of doing things.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The past few weeks have at times been challenging but now the sun is moving into your fellow water sign of Cancer the world will seem a wide open and wonderful place again. Be dynamic and creative and artistic. Most importantly, believe in yourself!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

