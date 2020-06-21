Your lookahead horoscope: June 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A solar eclipse on your birthday is an omen of serious success. No matter your age or your current circumstances you can and you must believe that the universe is willing you and helping you to succeed. And then you must act that way, in everything.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to take what other people say and do too seriously. Their words and actions may seem serious to you but from their point of view it may be no more than a bit of fun, so lighten up and learn to laugh at life – and at yourself too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

No doubt you have strived without success to get your message across in recent weeks, but an eclipse in the communications area of your chart means words will come easy to you now. Make those words as short and as to the point as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your enthusiasm for something you once thought was oh-so-important has already begun to fade and now the Cancer solar eclipse could kill it off altogether. You may come to the conclusion that it is no longer worth the time and the money you spend on it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A solar eclipse in your sign makes this one of the most important weeks of the year for you. If you have been in two (or three, or four) minds as to which path you should be taking in life, all your doubts are about to be swept away.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The cosmic picture is changing in serious ways and the most important message to take from it is that you must go easy on yourself. Physically, mentally and emotionally you have been on a roller-coaster ride of late. Now it’s time to bring your heart rate down.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how many times you’ve had words with someone you socialize with or work alongside you are still pretty much on the same wavelength, and what occurs this week will cement that fact. A true friend is a friend for life, not just until you disagree.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are so close to success that you could reach out and touch it. Now an eclipse in the career area of your chart will help you put the finishing touches to a project that has taken up a huge amount of time and energy. The investment was worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your confidence will come flooding back over the next few days and it won’t be long before you are moving ahead at top speed again. This time though, try to remember to slow down occasionally and enjoy the magnificent scenery along the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be as outgoing and expressive as you usually are at the moment but that’s okay. Even you have moments, days, weeks, even whole months when you need to withdraw from the world so you can get inside your own mind. Get inside it this week.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The solar eclipse in your opposite sign will generate events that remind you how important it is to get along with other people. There is a lot you can do on your own, but there is no end to what can be accomplished if you join forces with like-minded people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A project of some kind has been at the planning stage for too long and the time is now ripe to roll up your sleeves and get it finished. For best results, start the working day early, finish it late, and fill the hours in between with honest toil.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This week’s eclipse in your fellow water sign of Cancer will present you with at least one, and maybe several, opportunities to get more enjoyment out of life. Both at home and at work you need to learn the importance of not taking life too seriously.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton,com