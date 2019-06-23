Your lookahead horoscope: June 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you need to focus less on material things and more on your emotional and spiritual well-being. If you can get your head and your heart working together this year you will finally understand the true meaning of your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There may be times this week when you seem to lose sight of what it is you should be doing. Nothing bad will come of it so long as you stay calm and don’t waste time, energy and money on activities that are designed merely to make you look busy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must be super practical this week, especially when dealing with money matters and business issues. If you let your imagination guide you there is no telling where you might end up, or how much it will cost you financially and emotionally.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be the sort to believe in love at first sight but someone you meet over the next few days will spark a fire in your heart that may never go out. Don’t lose contact with reality though. Your head must always rule your heart.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

So many things are going right for you now that you probably think you can get away with just about anything. Maybe you can but you are still advised not to push your luck too far. Be smart Cancer: Don’t take anything or anyone for granted.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be aware of the fact but some very important people think highly of you and, if you say and do the right things, you could soon be someone of importance yourself. You always knew you were destined for bigger and better things.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Now is the time to get serious about a project that previously you were merely toying with. Some people will try to talk you out of it, of course, but they are motivated by jealousy, a fact that should inspire you to make a success of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens in the early part of this week will take you by surprise, and you won't mind a bit. Whatever plans you have for the next few days you need to forget about them – because the universe has other ideas about what you’ll be doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Whatever doubts you may have about a deal of some kind they will disappear over the next 24 hours. It still may not be the deal you were hoping for but it’s better than the one you thought you were going to get, so take it while you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The reason you have been involved in so many disputes of late is because you insist that you are the only one who knows what is going on. Try listening to what other people are attempting to tell you. They may actually know better than you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your sixth sense will let you know in plenty of time what others are up to this week and that in turn will make it easy for you to take evasive action. Some kind of showdown is still likely, but at least you know what needs to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Act on the assumption that the people you deal with this week, both in your private life and at work, are receptive to your ideas. You don’t have to persuade them, you just have to spell out in simple language what it is you propose, and they will agree.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful when dealing with matters related to your work this week, because the influence of Jupiter, planet of excess, could encourage you to say something that turns people against you. What’s just a joke to you could seem very serious to them.

