Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Before you begin a new project make sure you know you can finish it. If you lose interest before it is completed your reputation could suffer, so make sure it’s what you really want to be doing. Don’t feel compelled to do what others expect of you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your emotions may be a bit volatile over the next few days, so promise yourself here and now that no matter what other people say and do you won’t overreact. Chances are they are hoping you will make a fool of yourself, so don’t!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep things light and simple this week and do your best to lift the spirits of friends and colleagues who seem determined to give in to despair. You may not succeed though as some of them clearly enjoy wallowing in their own worries and woes.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cannot afford to pull out of a commitment you have made. Not only will it cost you financially but it could also cost you the trust of people whose support you are going to need in the future. Let them know they can depend on you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you desire you will find a way to get it. With Mercury joining the sun in you sign this week your mind will be super sharp and you will easily get the best of rivals and competitors. Your big brain is your No.1 weapon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Find a place where you can rest and think and be at peace with yourself. There is so much activity and noise in your world at the moment that it’s a bit overwhelming, so get away from the crowds and the confusion and reset your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times this week when you find it hard to keep your anger under control but you must. Whatever is annoying you so much you need to recognize that it will be gone very soon. It’s a passing phase that can be safely ignored.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Push ahead with your career aims this week but try not to make enemies while doing so. Also, don’t be so eager to prove yourself to the powers that be that you say and do things that could turn friends and colleagues against you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Words will reveal no more than half the story over the next few days. For the full picture of what is going on you must rely on that part of your mind that senses the truth without relying on dubious facts and figures. Listen to your inner voice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t waste your precious time dealing with someone who sounds sincere but who you know is not being truthful. You won’t lose anything by cutting them out of your life altogether at the earliest opportunity. Sometimes you have to be ruthless.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t give away too much information over the next few days, especially when dealing with people who, while claiming to be your friends, are more likely to be enemies. Share your thoughts and plans only with people you trust – better still, with no one at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do you have the courage to pursue a dream when everyone you know is telling you to lower your sights and aim for something less challenging? Of course you do. The very fact that they don’t have faith in you will spur you on to greater efforts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Colleagues will urge you to be cautious this week but you must not listen to them. As mind planet Mercury joins the sun in the most dynamic area of your chart you won’t have a single doubt that you possess what it takes to succeed. And you do!

