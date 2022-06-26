Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The fun-loving side of your nature will come to the fore this year. That zany Cancer sense of humour will brings laughs wherever you go and one rather attractive fan of your tricks and practical jokes could become a very special person in your life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If something you hear over the coming week does not sound right feel free to ignore it. Others may say you are being paranoid but you trust your instincts and if they tell you to err on the side of caution that is what you must do.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that you need to let go of things, and people, you no longer need. This is a good time to streamline your affairs, both in your private life and in your work. Less is most definitely more!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If mental alarm bells start ringing over what a friend or loved one tells you this week you must not ignore them. There is a real possibility they have been tricked into believing something that isn’t true, but you don’t have to fall for it too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will need to remind someone this week that money does not grow on trees. They may think they can go on a spree but you know there will be trouble ahead if they do. Impress upon them the need to account for every last dollar and penny.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you have been on the go almost non-stop these past few weeks you will need to slow down a bit over the next few days. Give yourself a chance to catch your breath and make sure you get plenty of rest, because there are more challenges ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will get the opportunity this week to deal with a personal issue that has been bothering you for quite a while. It may require a rethink of your priorities, followed by a change of direction, but it will certainly be worth the effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you see or hear this week will call into question a belief you have lived with for many years. Could it be you got the wrong end of the stick? Could it be the facts are not what you thought they were? You need to find out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are not in the mood to settle for second best and anyone who expects you to is going to be disappointed. You know your worth and you know you deserve to get the lion’s share of whatever spoils are being shared. Make sure others know that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may seem as if you are the only one who knows what’s going on but could it be the other way round, that everyone else has got it right and you’ve got it wrong? Even Sags make mistakes now and again, so don’t try to defend the indefensible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The danger now is that you may scatter your energy in so many directions that you fail to reach any of your objectives. The sun in your opposite sign urges you to get assistance from people who share your ambitions. Don’t do it all on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be enthusiastic about what you have to do during the early part of next week. Even though it may not be your number one choice of activity you must give it 100 per cent. Your professional attitude will win you important new friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Patience may be a virtue but there will be times over the next few days when it begins to wear thin. Keep telling yourself that you won’t have to put up with someone’s idiotic ways for much longer. Show them the exit the first chance you get.

