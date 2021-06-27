Your lookahead horoscope: June 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good fortune will find you this year no matter how hard you try to avoid it. You need to get past the idea that you don’t deserve to be one of life’s winners, because not only do you deserve it but by embracing it you can help life’s losers as well.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Forget about what may have gone wrong in the past and focus on what you can make a success of right now. Mars, your ruler, in the sympathetic sign of Leo is good for creative endeavours of all kinds, but especially those that give your ego a boost.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Resist the urge to stick your nose into other people’s business over the next few days. If what they are doing does not affect you in any way then you have no reason to get involved – and if you do get involved you will probably regret it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Travel and social plans should generally go well for you over the coming week but you also need to be aware that events outside your control may force you to make adjustments. Make them willingly and don’t waste time trying to beat the powers that be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are looking for a way out of a deal of some kind you may get the opportunity to end it this week. The downside though is that it won’t come cheap. It will cost you financially, of course, but what about the damage to your reputation?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may have been operating below full capacity of late but now you’ll be able to push the pedal to the floor and race ahead at top speed. Don’t just blast off in any old direction though – have a well thought out plan for where you are going.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be a bit short on self-belief at the moment but what occurs around the middle part of the coming week will remind you that other people are human too and that a positive attitude can take you a very long way in life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There is a huge luck factor working in your favor at the moment, especially through friends and people you get along with on the work front. You need to remember though that nothing truly comes for free – you’ll need to do favours for others too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will give you the opportunity to move up in the world over the next few weeks, while making friends along the way. Even your rivals will be impressed by your ability to make good things happen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The planets are very much on your side at the moment, so if you feel like starting a new adventure then now is the time. Some people may counsel caution but some people clearly don’t possess your level of courage and confidence. You’ll make it work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will have to do some reading between the lines if you want to work out what your rivals are up to and why. Once you know what’s going on make sure you keep the information to yourself. The fewer people know about it the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Partners and colleagues have been rather pushy of late and at some stage over the coming week you must stand up to them and say “no more”. They will only give you a break if they know you will cause them trouble if they do not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing now Pisces is that you maintain a positive mental attitude at all times and in all situations. The more others try to make you feel bad about yourself the more constructive your thoughts – about yourself and about life in general – must be.

