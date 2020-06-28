Your lookahead horoscope: June 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday is a good omen for financial and career success, but to get the best from it you will have to work harder than usual. It’s an effort worth making though, and the pleasure of testing your limits may be the biggest reward.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Challenge and opportunity are two sides of the same coin, and if you keep that thought in mind this week you should be able to turn almost any event to your advantage. Don’t moan that the universe is making life tough, because that’s what you need!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t try to force the pace, either in your personal life or at work, because the faster you go the more obstacles will pop up in your path. Slow right down and trust that you will arrive safely and soundly at your destination, and with time to spare.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Make sure you know what you are letting yourself in for before signing up to some kind of movement or campaign. It may be a worthy cause, and it may be fun, but the planets warn it will demand of you more than you feel comfortable giving.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you live or work with may have made a mess of a project you have been working on together but don’t get angry about it. It may be partly your fault for assuming they knew what they would be doing without checking them out first.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your fellow Fire sign of Aries will bring a new sense of urgency to your affairs, and in a good way, but other influences warn you must keep track of what you are doing every step of the way. Don’t rush Leo, there’s plenty of time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some people may try to convince you this week that the world is falling apart but you are much too rational to fall for that kind of apocalyptic thinking. As far as you are concerned, the bigger the problem the more obvious the solution. So go find it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will go all out to prove you have what it takes to succeed during the early part of the week. But is it really necessary? Are you trying to impress other people or prove something to yourself? Either way, don’t overdo it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will have a lot on your plate work-wise over the next few days but it won’t worry you one little bit. It seems the more that is demanded of you the more motivated you are to rise to the occasion. It’s not work for you, it’s fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means aim to create something you can be proud of, but make sure you understand that you will accomplish far more if you work with other people. It’s not a zero sum game Sag – others don’t have to lose so that you can win.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be eager to push ahead with an idea that has been in your head for some time but while Saturn, your ruler, is still moving retrograde you are advised not to commit yourself too deeply just yet. There may be other ideas that suit you better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter what you are doing, or where you are doing it, you must give yourself extra time today. If you are the kind of Aquarius who enjoys leaving things to the very last minute you may find that on this occasion the deadline defeats you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The planets will in some way remind you that what you get out of life is in direct proportion to what you choose to put it. This is one of those weeks when you cannot afford to be lazy. Things need to be done and they need to be done now!

