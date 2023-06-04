Open this photo in gallery: Gemini.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will have to give as much as you take over the coming year, both in your private life and in your career. But being a super smart Gemini you will still find ways to come out ahead of the game.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Because you think and move faster than most people you do sometimes get impatient with friends and colleagues who can’t match you for speed. Try to be a bit more understanding. After all, if they were as quick as you then you wouldn’t be so special.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You need to break out of the rut you are in and you need to do it soon. Do something outrageous over the next few days, something that in effect burns your bridges so you cannot go back to how you were before. It’s all or nothing.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Come out of your shell this week and show the world that you are still a mover and shaker. Just because you have been a bit introverted of late does not mean you have lost your nerve. Rest assured the world will like what it sees.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your nose for deceit will be twitching this week and you must make it your business to find out why. No matter how clever someone may have been at hiding their guilt your intuition will guide you in the right direction. You’re nobody’s fool.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your confidence will be sky-high over the next few days and with Venus moving into your sign your love life, especially, will bring a great deal of joy. Be careful though as other influences warn that jealousy could raise its ugly head.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to but that doesn’t mean you can afford to sit back and let life come to you. The planets indicate there is a huge prize out there waiting for you to step forward and claim it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Think before you speak this week because even if you believe you are saying the right thing some people could get upset about it. Remember too that not everyone possesses your ability to push their feelings to one side and rely entirely on logic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An unexpected event will throw a lot of people off their stride during the early part of the week but you will recover quicker than they do. The most important thing is that you move with the times rather than try to hold on to the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to stir up any bad feelings either at home or at work over the next few days. You may be annoyed that certain people don’t seem to be taking what they are working on seriously but that doesn’t have to affect you, so stay calm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars for the coming week is that you must not waste your time and your talents on issues that are of no real importance. Focus on what is important to you personally and let other people focus on what matters to them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart this week you should find that colleagues and loved ones are more easygoing than they have been of late. However, that is not an invitation to start making outrageous demands!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Think twice before agreeing to help a friend with what they are working on over the next few days. The planets warn that what starts out as a helping hand on your part could soon become a full-on commitment, and you really don’t need that.

