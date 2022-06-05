Taurus.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart indicates you have been too nice for your own good over the past 12 months and now you need to get mean. There can be no excuse for not reaching out and taking what you desire – the universe has put it there just for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Aim to make the most of your creative talents, of which you have plenty, over the coming week. Keep telling yourself there is nothing you cannot do if you want it enough and before you know it magical things, created by your own thoughts, will start to occur.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A lot of people will want a slice of you over the next few days and no matter how much you want to help them you must recognize there is only so much of you to go around. It’s nice to be popular but don’t let it exhaust you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get very annoyed with people who think and move slower than you this week, and that’s just about everyone. Be careful you don’t say or do something silly because you could easily end up turning some of your friends into enemies.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s time to be forceful and break out of the rut that you find yourself in. Now that mind planet Mercury is moving in your favour again you won’t lack for ideas to get your life back in the fast lane, which is where it belongs.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Come out of your shell and let the world see what a real winner looks like. As a Leo you are used to being at the centre of things but just lately you’ve been a bit reluctant to show your face. Start showing it again as from today.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you repeat something often enough others will start to believe it, but will you believe it yourself? The planets warn there is a danger you might say something just to get a friend or colleague on your side, which may not be such a great idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The line between confidence and recklessness could become a bit blurred over the next few days, so stop and think before taking any kind of action. If you criticize those you disagree with more than they think is fair it could provoke an extreme reaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have so much to look forward to but for some reason still seem to believe that the odds are stacked against you. The influence of Pluto, your ruler, will encourage you to adopt a more positive outlook over the next few days. It’s really all good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What you say to a loved one may upset them a bit this week but it will upset them more if you say nothing at all. There has not been enough honest communication between you in recent weeks and it’s time you made up for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets warn this is not a good time to offend people. A lot will happen over the next few days and you are going to need help to come through unscathed, so think before you speak and, when you do open your mouth, say only nice things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You simply cannot afford to stir up bad feelings either at home or at work. You may be bursting to tell friends and loved ones what they are doing wrong but if you do they won’t thank you for it. What they need now is encouragement, not criticism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to be in one of those moods when you refuse to back down even though you know you are in the wrong. Top marks for stubbornness but no marks for common sense. Don’t give your enemies an excuse to look good at your expense.

