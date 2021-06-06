Your lookahead horoscope: June 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that if you think lucky you will be lucky. Yes, it really is as simple as that. The power of your mind is such that you only have to imagine something to make it an everyday reality.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your head will be up there in the clouds over the next few days as all sorts of weird and wonderful ideas find their way into your mind. Whether or not they are good ideas doesn’t matter. What counts is that you are willing to try something new.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There is no point trying to explain why you made certain decisions. You did what you did and now you must live with it for better or worse. Before you start worrying, be aware it’s much more likely to be for the better. They were good decisions.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The next few days should be a lot of fun and the closer you get to Thursday’s eclipse in your sign the more enjoyable life will become. Hold on to that feeling that everything is right with the world as long as you can. Don’t let it fade.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to do anything special over the next few days, just be yourself and enjoy the many good things that life brings your way. The universe is about to offer you the chance to relax and recharge your physical, mental and emotional batteries. Take it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People you interact with socially will come up with all sorts of interesting ideas over the coming week and one of those ideas is going to stick in your mind and have a big effect – and a positive effect – on the way you look at life in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Keep your eyes and ears open over the next few days because if you can align yourself to the way the winds of fate are blowing you could make some serious progress, especially in your career. It’s about time you started to move up in the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The approaching solar eclipse in your fellow air sign of Gemini gives you a huge advantage over other people in that it enables you to rise above petty details and see the bigger picture. The more your mind expands the more sense the universe will make.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t need to suffer in silence this week, nor do you need to suffer fools. Make sure everyone around you knows that you will do things your way whether they like it or not – and they certainly won’t like it if they get in your way!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t get upset if someone is critical of your efforts this week. More likely than not they are trying to help you by pointing out your faults. Friends don’t only tell you when you are doing it right – they also tell you when you are doing it wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You always aim high but over the coming week you will soar and leave your rivals far behind. What is it you dream of doing more than anything else? Make that your one and only priority and give it everything you’ve got around the time of Thursday’s eclipse.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your powers of persuasion will work wonders for you over the next few days and if you are smart you will use your silver tongue to convince important people that you can be trusted with more responsibility. Make sure you get paid more too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Family matters are under excellent stars this week, so if you need to heal rifts or remind someone how much you love them, now is the time. You won’t need to wander far from your home base – everything you need can be found at home.

