Your lookahead horoscope: June 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of the stars on your birthday this year is that you should focus your attention in a single direction and ignore whatever else may be going on around you. With that kind of focus you should be able to make your number one dream come true.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pace of life has picked up dramatically but as far as you are concerned that’s good, even great. You are often happiest when you are so immersed in what you are doing that it becomes a pleasure rather than a chore. You’ll be extra happy this week.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It might be smart to wait a day or two before making a decision about your financial situation. Listen and learn. The more information you have to work with the less likely it is you will have to tighten your belt too much.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get the chance to make your mark over the next few days, but there is no need to rush things. An offer that comes at you out of the blue could be exactly what you have been waiting for – so make the most of it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you don’t give in to panic. The stresses you are working under might be enough to break a lesser person but you have just the right combination of guts and intelligence to come out ahead of the game.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Suddenly the world looks a happier place and it will be happier still if you think less about your own needs and devote yourself to helping people – family, friends and strangers alike – who may have few reasons to smile. Bring some fun into their lives.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Spend a bit of time looking and planning ahead. If you have a clear idea in your mind about what it is you hope to accomplish, and how you intend to do it, then the coming week will hold no terrors for you. Self-knowledge banishes fear.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Try to broaden your horizons a bit over the next few days. It may be hard to get away from your usual surroundings but if you can make it happen then do so. And if you have to stay where you are, at least let your imagination soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The intensity of your feelings might surprise you this week but the fact is you have been bottling things up inside for some time and sooner or later those emotions have to come out. Say what you have to say but remember to stay in control as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone you meet socially could have more of an effect on you than you expected this week. No matter how attractive they may seem on first acquaintance you need to recognize that you are still vastly different personality-wise, so don’t get too attached.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing just now is that you get yourself organized, because if you try to play it by ear you can be sure that something will go wrong. Also, don’t allow yourself to get talked into taking on any new tasks. You’re doing enough already.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Everyone seems so excited at the moment, as if they know something big is about to happen. If you don’t feel the same way then maybe you should lighten up a bit. For all its problems, the world is still a wonderful place. Worry less and smile more.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

How well are you getting along with someone you love? Has there been any tension of late? If so, now is the time to sit down together and talk through issues that may be affecting your relationship. Most likely just a small adjustment will make a big difference.

