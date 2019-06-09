Your lookahead horoscope: June 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Under no circumstances can you play things by the book this year. Rewards and recognition will go to those who dare to be different and who press ahead with their dream in the face of a doubting world. That means you, Gemini!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to put your personal feelings to one side and judge someone according to their own values this week. Are they living up to the standards they set for themselves? If not, make it your business to inspire them. At the very least, be a good example.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone tells you something cannot be done this week you will go all out to prove them wrong. You are the kind of person who is never prepared to admit defeat and if others don’t know that fact yet they will find out about it very soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With so many positive things going on in your life at the moment it may seem to others as if you are under divine protection, and maybe you are. Don’t be surprised that so many people want to get close to you – to them you’re a lucky charm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may be a bit subdued at the moment but it won’t last for long. Later in the month, when the sun moves into your sign, there will be an awakening of sorts and once you start moving forward again there will be no stopping you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Anyone who thinks you won’t fight to protect your rights clearly does not know you very well, but if they challenge you this week they will learn the hard way that even the most easygoing of Leos is a force to be reckoned with.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Trust your own instincts this week and don’t give those who claim to know better than you a free hand in your affairs. You don’t need their assistance, you just need to do what you know in your heart of hearts is the right thing for you. So do it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make the first move if there is someone you need to talk to. Even if you are the sort of Libra who finds it hard to approach strangers you can and you must make the effort this week, because they are every bit as eager to talk to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

An unusual offer may excite you but where will it lead in the long-term? The planets warn if you get deeply involved before you know what it is all about you could be stuck later on when you wish to back out but find you cannot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It seems as if everyone wants to be your friend at the moment, which is nice, but with Neptune, planet of deceit, strong in your chart this week you need to be on your guard. Remember, true friends are the ones who don’t ask for anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Some of the things you are asked to do this week may seem trivial but do them gladly and make a good a job of them. The more you put yourself out for others now the more they will assist you later when you are the one who needs help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have a complaint to make then make it now. The longer you wait the harder it will be to speak up and if you leave it any longer you may find the words get stuck in your throat. Say your piece while you still have the courage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in no mood to pull your punches and anyone foolish enough to ask for your opinion this week will find out what you really think of them. If you feel that someone is letting you down you will say so loud and clear.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com