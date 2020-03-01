Your lookahead horoscope: March 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be emotional by nature but over the coming year you must control your tendency to look at events from a feeling point of view and lean more on logic and common sense. Feelings are important, of course, but rarely more so than facts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have no intention of giving up on something just because the going is tough. You know that if you keep at it you will find a way through. Colleagues will be impressed by your never-say-die attitude – and they might even assist you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There are so many changes taking place in the world, and not all of them good, but there is no reason why that should worry you. Focus on your own affairs today, especially those connected with family and friends, and let the wider world take care of itself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t put your own interests first over the next few days you could lose out to someone who is more selfish than you. You don’t have to be selfish too, but you do have to accept that your own needs and desires are of equal value.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone new in your social group will get your heart racing this week but you must not let your immediate feelings for them encourage you to say or do things you might later regret. Play it cool for now and let matters develop at their own speed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have to confront the fact that a dream or vision you have been hanging on to for years is unlikely to become a reality. It’s time to let it go. Once you have created some space in your head, new dreams and visions will soon fill the gap.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Relationships are being put to the test like never before and if you want to come through this phase unscathed you will need to find more constructive ways to interact with people, at home and at work. To start with, try not to expect the impossible from them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you approach what you have to do over the next few days with energy and enthusiasm, not only will you make a good job of it but you might even enjoy it. The task itself is just an event – it’s you, the human animal, who gives it meaning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get serious about an artistic or creative pursuit. For quite some time now you have been treating it as no more than a hobby, but the planets indicate it could be so much more than that. It might even form the basis of an exciting new career.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to explain why you took a certain course of action, still less make excuses for it, so if others want to know why just tell them to mind their own business. They might “get it” eventually but you are unlikely to care, and rightly so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Someone will come into your life very soon who revives your sense of excitement and makes you feel life a child again, but in a good way. Life is, always has been, and always will be, a huge adventure – you just need reminding of that fact occasionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Changes you made at home and at work around the turn of the year will start to have an effect over the next few weeks, and some extraordinary things are going to happen. Whatever they might be you will find yourself at the centre of events, where you belong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not have got through as much as you wanted to in recent weeks but it doesn’t matter, because there will be further chances to prove your worth. Life moves in cycles and if you miss out first time there will always be a next time.

