Pisces.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pisces is by nature an emotional sign but your birthday chart urges you to adopt a more disciplined outlook this year. Allow your feelings to guide you but don’t let them sweep you away. You can and you must stay in control at all times.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The efforts you put in over the past few months are about to pay off, though maybe not in the way you expected. By the time the sun enters your sign on the 20th you will understand why your life had to start moving in a new direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone needs your help over the next few days you will give it to them with no questions asked, but once the crisis is over you must impress upon them that you won’t be there to rescue them every time. They must start taking care of themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A partnership or friendship that has been through some tough times of late will begin to settle down over the next few days, much to your relief. Next time you have an argument, don’t wait so long before suggesting you both forgive and forget.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Something you thought had been a waste of time and energy will start to come good over the next seven days and you will be mightily pleased. No effort is ever truly wasted and even your apparent failures will lead to long-term success.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

An idea you have grown used to has most definitely reached its sell-by date and what occurs over the coming week or so will encourage you to exchange it for a more up-to-date outlook on life. Time never stands still, not even for Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times over the coming week when it seems as if life is conspiring against you but deep down you know that isn’t true. You may have been on the back foot of late but it won’t be long before you are surging ahead again.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

What happens next will encourage you to stand up for yourself and make sure colleagues and people in positions of power know you are not the sort to back down from a challenge. Show them you won’t hesitate to fight for what you believe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may think you have something to prove but it isn’t true, so don’t waste precious time and energy trying to convince others that you’ve got what it takes. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will guide and protect you this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A project you have been working on for months, maybe even years, will reach a satisfying conclusion this week and you will be praised to the skies for a job well done. Don’t stop too long to admire your handiwork though – there is always more to achieve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Take nothing you see and hear personally over the next few days, even if your rivals seem to be attacking you and no one else. If they are it’s because they see you as the biggest threat to their own dominance. They’re acting out of fear, not malice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more you get out and about and meet new people this week the more you will understand that, whatever your superficial differences may be, everyone is pretty much the same under the skin. Try treating others as friends rather than enemies.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, will encourage you to look for solutions in areas that most people don’t even know exist. Trust your intuition more than you trust what the so-called experts try to tell you this week. You already know most of the answers.

