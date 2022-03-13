Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune, your ruler, links with the sun on your birthday, so all the finer traits of your nature will come to the fore. The most important thing you can do over the coming 12 months is to maintain the highest of standards and always be a good example.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You run the risk of straining yourself physically and mentally if you push your body and mind too hard. At this time of year more than most you need to be aware of your limits, and aware of what the consequences might be if you exceed them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Cosmic activity in the friendship area of your chart will encourage you to get out into the world and meet new people over the next few days. So long as you don’t expect others to always share your opinions you will enjoy yourself immensely.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your skills as a peacemaker will be much in demand on the work front as a simmering feud between two colleagues could explode into outright hostility. The most dangerous place to stand is between them but that’s exactly where you need to be!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because something amuses you does not mean it will amuse other people and you need to be aware of that fact. Your off-the-wall sense of humour could get you in a lot of trouble over the next few days, so think before you start cracking jokes.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There is an aggressive side to the Leo nature that only comes to the fore when you feel threatened and because someone seems determined to give you a hard time the lion will definitely roar this week. Show them your teeth so they get the message!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you clash with a partner or colleague this week make an effort to put yourself in their position so you can work out why they are so upset. You may have to admit that you are just as much to blame for the situation as they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you’ve got something important to say to the people you live and work with then get your soapbox and your megaphone out and make yourself heard. Sometimes the only way to be taken seriously is to shout at the top of your voice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t sit at home doing nothing over the next few days, get out into the world and get involved with people who share your creative goals and artistic tastes. An attractive stranger you meet on your travels could become more than just a good friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to get angry if someone who has no right to tell you what to do does exactly that. The planets indicate that on this occasion you would be smart to listen to what they have to say. It could save you time and energy, and money too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not make many mistakes in life but you will make one over the next few days. The good news is it won’t be too big a deal. The even better news is you can learn from it and turn it to your long-term financial advantage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Plan something enjoyable for the week ahead, something that takes your mind off your worries. You can at times be a bit too serious in your outlook on life, so find ways to remind yourself there’s still plenty out there to be grateful for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There will be times over the coming week when you get so impatient with people who don’t share your values and vision that you seriously consider cutting them out of your life. Don’t be so dramatic. They sometimes think the same way about you!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com