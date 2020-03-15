Your lookahead horoscope: March 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something that occurs in your life over the next month or so will fire your imagination and get you thinking along more creative lines. Many things will change for you, and a relationship that has been in the doldrums will move on to a higher level.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone annoys you this week, most likely by the stupid things they say, then do what you can to stay out of their way. If you choose, in typical Aries fashion, to confront them then the scene could become very messy very quickly. Do you really want that?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You get your way more often than not, but this week’s influences suggest you may have no choice but to let others move ahead of you in the pecking order. You can’t be No. 1 all the time Taurus – but you’re still No. 1 most of the time!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You have absolutely nothing to fear Gemini, but you still keep looking over your shoulder as if something bad is about to happen. You need to get out of that negative mindset quickly because a more courageous approach to life is essential now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have no idea why someone is so angry with you but it’s pretty obvious they are, so find out what has got them so worked up and then decide what you are going to do about it. It could be nothing more than a simple misunderstanding.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can always be counted on to help friends and family members in their hour of need but the planets indicate that over the next two or three days it might be best to let them sort out their problems for themselves. How else are they going to learn?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could spend a lot of time trying to explain to people what you are doing and why you are doing it, or you could just get on with it and let them work it out for themselves. You are under no obligation to do their brain work for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not be in the mood to hold someone’s hand and help them with what they are working on but your sense of duty will compel you to act. Also, if they get it wrong it could have consequences for you, so make sure it’s done right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you are the sort of Scorpio who finds it hard to keep criticism to yourself then you could end up in a war of words with someone this week. Try to remember you don’t have to point out each and every one of their failings, just the main ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because you have an outsized capacity for hard work does not mean you are obliged to do other people’s tasks for them as well. That applies as much on the home front as it does in your career, so let loved ones know they must do their bit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not know how your mind has arrived at a certain conclusion but it has, and deep down you know it is the right one. If your inner voice says one thing and the outside world says another then act only on what your instincts tell you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be hard to forgive and forget when you have been let down so badly, but do so anyway. It’s not only the other person who gains by having their sins forgiven – you gain even more as it allows you to move on from the past.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You seem to have a dozen and one things to do at the moment and the pressure is beginning to get to you. But if you are honest you will admit you have only yourself to blame. In true Pisces fashion you’ve left it all to the last minute!

