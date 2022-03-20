Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Set yourself targets above and beyond what you have aimed for in the past and believe with every fibre of your being that nothing and no one can stop you reaching your goals. Your thoughts create your reality, so act as if you cannot lose, and you won’t.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun in your sign will endow you with even more courage and confidence than you usually possess, and that’s a lot! Make the most of the week ahead of you and make sure you get your share of the good things in life, because you deserve them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The message of the stars this week is that you need to slow down a bit. Physically, mentally and even emotionally you will get more from life if you are a bit less intense. Let events come to you rather than going in search of them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

New challenges will arise over the next few days and you are more likely to cope with them if you get together with people who share your beliefs. What you do as a team will be more satisfying, and more successful, than what you do on your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Start something new this week, something that makes the world sit up and take notice. You may be reluctant to step into the spotlight but once you do you will find you quite enjoy it, not least because you are showered with so much praise.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun in Aries encourages you to be bold, so decide what it is you most want to achieve then give it your all. Potentially, this is one of the very best times of the year for you, so believe you will succeed and most likely you will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t worry if various people cast doubts on what you are doing because their opinions mean nothing. Focus on what you are good at and close your ears to the critics and cynics who talk a good fight but fail to back up their words with action.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The question you most need to ask yourself now is this: Is a friend or colleague acting in ways that benefit you both, or are they dumping all the risk on you while staying at a safe distance themselves? Don’t allow yourself to be used.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It is of the utmost importance that you stay calm and refuse to let other people’s stupidity affect you in any way. On the work front especially you need to be on your guard. Don’t take it for granted that others share your good intentions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Everything you do over the next few days must be done for your pleasure only. That might sound a bit selfish but the current cosmic picture means you not only have a right to enjoy yourself but a duty too. Show the world how to have fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be much in demand socially at the moment but you have responsibilities on the home front as well and they must come first. Spend time with loved ones and don’t skimp on praise and affection. Let them know your life revolves around them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will find yourself in the right place at the right time over the next few days and the people you meet on your travels will feel honoured to be in your presence. No one is as loyal as Aquarius. You see the whole world as your friend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A lot now depends on your frame of mind. Are you the sort of Pisces who sees opportunity in each and every event, or are you the sort who constantly worries that disaster is around the next corner? A positive outlook is an absolute must.

