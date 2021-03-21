Your lookahead horoscope: March 21

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you listen to what your inner voice has to tell you over the next few months you can take a huge leap towards reaching your goals. A deeper part of you already knows all the answers you need, so quiet your mind and let that wisdom come through.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The pace of life will pick up dramatically now the sun is in your sign, but don’t try to do a dozen and one things yourself all at the same time. With Venus moving into your sign as well you’ll find it easy to get others to assist you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sun in the most sensitive area of your chart at this time of year means there will be times when you are lacking in self-belief but it’s not a problem. Just accept that not every minute of every day will see you at your confident best.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you don’t quite believe that the universe is on your side at the moment all sorts of good things will be coming your way. Do you deserve them? Of course you do, but spare a thought for those people who have not been as fortunate as you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are determined to move up in the world and with both the sun and Venus moving through the career area of your chart this is the ideal time to let powerful people know who you are and what you can do. That’s assuming you know yourself, of course.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The planets are on your side now, so don’t be afraid to take a few risks. You must expect to be challenged, both by people and by events, over the next few weeks but you must also expect to come out on top, because that’s where Leo belongs!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will pay you to read between the lines when dealing with people both at home and at work this week. What others say may sound sincere but there is a real danger that someone will try to trick you into believing something that isn’t true. Don’t be fooled.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Venus joins the sun in your opposite sign of Aries you can use your powers of persuasion to get both loved ones and work colleagues to see things your way and do things your way. Whether your way is the right way remains to be seen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The way you feel this week will depend in large part on the way you think, and the way you think is entirely a matter of choice. No matter what obstacles you may face you can and you must be positive at all times. It could work wonders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Forget about what went wrong in the past and focus only what is going to go right in the future. This is potentially one of the best times of the year to be a Sag, so set your sights high, then strive to go higher still. Be amazing.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you stick your nose in someone else’s business this week they won’t be very happy about it. That might not worry you now but it could come back at you later on if they decide to start snooping around in your affairs. You’ve got plenty to hide!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With both the sun and Venus moving in your favor now it might be tempting to believe you can go anywhere and do anything and not worry about the consequences. Use a bit of common sense – plan what you are going to do well ahead of time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If something has become more of a burden than you are willing to carry then start making plans to get rid of it. Others may say you have a duty to carry on but even if they are right your wellbeing is more important. Be kind to yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com