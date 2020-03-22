Your lookahead horoscope: March 22

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A number of things you found hard to understand in the past will suddenly be crystal clear. It’s not the things themselves that have changed but the way your mind interprets them. Focus on the bigger picture this year, which can be found even in small things.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There were times of late when you felt powerless to take control of your fate, but now the sun is moving through your sign the tide will turn and soon you will be in charge again. You now have “the Power” – make sure you use it for positive ends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have an overwhelming desire to bring love and laughter into the world, and the best way to do that is to be yourself and let others see what a positive approach to life brings. Your warm words and good deeds will cause ripples that reach out to many.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Whatever your ambitions may be at this moment in time they are likely to change in major ways over the next few weeks, so don’t commit yourself to anything you cannot easily get out of again. Keep your options open both in your personal life and at work.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You sometimes wish that you could freeze time and keep things just the way they are right now, but that won’t ever happen. Instead of trying to capture the moment Cancer, just enjoy it while it is there and then move on to the next one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be quite fixed in your opinions but over the next few weeks you will find that some of the beliefs you take for granted no longer work for you and need to be changed. That’s not a bad thing Leo, it’s a good thing, so embrace it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may at times seem as if life is conspiring against you but deep down you know it isn’t true. What matters is not what happens but how you choose to react to what happens – so choose to be positive and loving and happy. It could work wonders.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life seems to be too easy at the moment. What can you do to liven things up? You can start by not agreeing with everything those around you say. It may keep the peace now but later, when the pressure is on again, the backlash could be brutal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry what other people might think about what you are doing, just get on and do it and live with the consequences. Sometimes you can be a bit too sensitive for your own good, so toughen up and get tough with those who won’t support you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Artistic endeavours are under excellent stars at the moment, so start planning ahead and don’t for a moment think you may be aiming too high. Your social life may have to take a back seat while you create your masterpiece but that’s no great sacrifice.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make a point of watching the way those around you act and react over the next few days. It can be fun being a people-watcher, but it can be profitable too, especially if you learn from others’ mistakes so you can avoid making them yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You are no longer tied down to one location or to one group of people, so spread your wings and explore new places and enjoy new experiences. Plan your journeys carefully though – always know where you will be, and with who, tomorrow and the day after.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are not afraid to change when you know the time is right, and you can sense that this is the ideal time to change your thinking and, leading on from that, change the way you experience life too. Ultimately all change is good change, so embrace the future.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com