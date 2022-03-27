Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Ignore those who belittle your efforts or say you are getting ideas above your station – the only reason they oppose you is because they fear you. So long as you always give 100 per cent you will be doing infinitely better than they are.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you don’t always get along with will agree with you to an unusual degree this week. No, they are not trying to trick you, they genuinely want to improve the relationship. Why not do the right thing and meet them halfway?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

All work and no play is not a healthy option, so make time in your busy schedule to get together with friends and family members and have some fun. When you come back to your work later on you’ll be more relaxed and more efficient.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus in one of the more dynamic areas of your chart means you don’t have to be pushy to get what you need. In fact, the more laidback you are when dealing with loved ones and work colleagues the more they will want to assist you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Take the time and make the effort to let loved ones know that while you cannot always be by their side you are always thinking of them. Even quite small signs of affection will have a hugely positive effect over the next few days.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Resist the urge to waste time chattering about this, that and everything under the sun that is of no real importance. There are so many things going on in the world that could benefit from your input, so focus on what matters and leave the trivial stuff alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Venus in the work area of your chart urges you to take things easy but other influences could make it difficult to slow down. Under no circumstances do things for colleagues that they should be doing for themselves. Make sure they pull their weight.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do whatever it takes over the next few days to avoid disputes and disagreements. The planets indicate it will be down to you to find a peace formula that everyone can agree on, and as you are such a good negotiator that shouldn’t be too hard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want to get away from the social whirl this week then choose the right moment and turn your back on the crowd. You will be so much happier in the company of family members and others who love you as much as you love them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’re not the sort to let emotions get the better of you but there is a danger you will come across as a bit too cold and give others the impression you don’t care for them. Show a little more passion when dealing with people who depend on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t be surprised if someone you have a purely professional relationship with starts to take a more personal interest in you. It could be the start of something that soars higher than friendship but you need to be sure there won’t be a conflict of interests.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must go easier on yourself over the next few days, especially where your work is concerned. Everyone knows how committed you are – you don’t have anything to prove – so slow down and cut back on those 14-hour days, they’re really not necessary.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Yours may be the most generous sign of the zodiac but that does not mean you can afford to let others take what they want whenever they want it. Too many people have a claim on your time, energy and money – and that needs to change immediately.

