Your lookahead horoscope: March 28

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Because there is a full moon on your birthday your emotions could at times boil over and cause a few tears and tantrums, and not just from you. You don’t have to be so intense about what goes on in the world. You certainly should not take it personally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The full moon in your opposite sign of Libra could make you feel a bit unsure of yourself but you will do a good job of hiding it. A show of confidence on your part, however false, will help partners and loved ones feel confident too, and that’s good.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t have much trouble persuading people to help you out this week but you must make sure they don’t expect too much in return. It’s okay to return the favour at some point but it’s not okay to be in their debt for any length of time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you fall out with a loved one this week don’t take it to heart and don’t let any bad feelings that might arise last too long. There are far more important things you should be talking about and co-operating on, so get past it as quickly as you can.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Most likely you will clash with someone whose opinions you profoundly disagree with this week but it does not mean you need to be enemies. If they are as ambitious as you are then they won’t want to waste too much time arguing, and nor should you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to make sure that if you go along with what a colleague is planning this week you won’t be left with the blame if it goes wrong. You enjoy taking risks but you won’t enjoy taking the rap for what was only partially your fault.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your way with words will get you what you need this week but don’t think you will get it for free. A full moon in the money area of your chart means you will be expected to pay an appropriate price. Be happy about it and part with the cash.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Because there is a full moon in your sign you must not let other people make decisions for you – nor should you offer to make decisions for other people. Misunderstandings are likely this week, so steer clear of anything that might complicate matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A full moon in the most sensitive area of your chart means you won’t be in a light-hearted mood. But that could be a good thing in that it will encourage you to take what happens seriously – and quite likely you’ll profit from it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you try to ram your ideas down other people’s throats you could turn them against you in a big way. Do you really want that? Strive to see all shades of opinion over the next few days. You’re not the only one with strong beliefs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t make promises you may not be able to live up to. That is the message of the stars this week and if you heed it you should be free next week to enjoy yourself in ways that might not have been possible had you been verbally reckless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind this week – which is good – but you will ignore people who disagree with you – which is bad. There is a little bit of truth in what everyone says, so listen carefully and find ways to add all those little bits together.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to go to extremes, but you probably will. You don’t have to tell colleagues how much they’ve messed up, but you probably will. In a way your honesty is refreshing, but don’t expect to make any new friends this week.

