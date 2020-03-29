Your lookahead horoscope: March 29

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto’s influence on your birthday will make you assertive in the extreme, but in a good way. You won’t just elbow your way to the front of the queue, you will make sure that every move you make is both necessary and effective. You might just change the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If people make demands of you this week that you feel unable to agree to then speak up and let them know why. You have never been the sort to let yourself be bullied and there is no reason why that should change now. Tell them “no” and mean it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who gives you a hard time over the next few days is going to get a hard time back. Pluto, planet of power and passion, is very much on your side at the moment and you won’t hesitate to give as good – or as bad – as you get.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

In certain situations words can be quite damaging, so be careful what you say this week. No matter how truthful your remarks might be, if they hurt a loved one’s feelings it may be a very long time before they feel able to forgive you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You should find it easy to make friends over the next few days but try not to be too pushy when it comes to questions of who should take the lead and who should follow. You may be assertive by nature but you can’t be No. 1 all the time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will get your way this week even if the odds are stacked against you, but take care that in doing so you don’t tread on the toes of people whose friendship you may need in the very near future. As much as possible, stick to your area of expertise.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem remarkably sure of yourself at the moment and a Venus-Pluto link will not only do wonders for your confidence but also your courage. That does not, however, mean you should rush in where angels fear to tread. Common sense is required too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Steer clear of people who always want to talk about issues that don’t really interest you. Whether it’s about what is going on in the world politically, or what sitcoms they were watching on TV last night, don’t let them waste your precious time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you go too far and say too much this week you are sure to regret it, so keep your opinions to yourself for the time being. It’s not that your opinions are wrong, it’s just that sometimes you can be so inflexible that people don’t like it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Avoid situations where you may have no choice but to defend yourself. Being the sort of person who hates to back down in any kind of confrontation you would be wise to steer clear of situations you know from experience could quickly get out of hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be remarkably decisive this week, and in a way that does not annoy or antagonize those whose minds and bodies move slower than your own. Everyone loves a winner and maybe that is why everyone seems so well disposed toward you now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What occurs over the next few days will convince you that you have been moving at a walking pace when you should have been running. The tempo of life is about to pick up dramatically and you will think, feel and act twice as fast as before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you are close to emotionally is going to change something that in turn will have a knock-on effect on the way you live. The good news is it will be the sort of change you both approve of and enjoy. You will have no trouble adjusting.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com