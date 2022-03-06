Pisces.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The intensity of your feelings will surprise you this year and not only will you rock a few boats but you’ll sink a few as well. Let everyone know that from here on in you will always be true to what comes from the heart – and mean it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, is moving in your favor now and making it so much easier to develop friendships that benefit you on both a personal and a professional level. Your drive, determination and leadership abilities will be much in demand this week.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The influence of Venus in the career area of your chart over the next few days will turbocharge your efforts to move up in the world. Your popularity will soar and your opinions on the major issues of the day will be much in demand.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A matter that has been worrying you on and off for several weeks will be resolved to your satisfaction over the next few days, so stop worrying and channel your emotional energy into activities that bring smiles rather than frowns and tears.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The cosmic picture is generally positive at the moment but there are still some serious issues that must be dealt with, not least your need to make money quickly. For the time being focus only on projects that put cash in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Partnership issues are under excellent stars now and over the next few weeks there will be no end of opportunities to strengthen relationships on both a personal and a professional level. You haven’t been this popular for quite some time!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your ability to get past what others say and identify what they actually mean will impress a lot of people this week. However, the fact that you seem able to read their minds could make some of your colleagues a little bit uncomfortable!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most positive area of your chart will sweep away negative thoughts and feelings and make life fun again. Once you’ve got a smile back on your face make it your mission to lift others out of their dark moods as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everyone makes mistakes, even a Scorpio, so stop beating yourself up about a wrong call you made and resolve to make the right one next time. The key to long-term success is momentum, so don’t waste time analyzing what no longer matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You should have no trouble finding the words to express your love for someone this week and if you want to get in their good books you must woo them and leave no doubt about it. The force of your personality will impress and excite them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Tell yourself that no matter what setbacks you may face over the next few days you won’t give up and you will reach your ultimate goal. Yours is a sign that never knows when it is beaten, so keep fighting and expect to start winning soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

As one of the zodiac’s air signs your thoughts are every bit as important to you as your feelings, but over the next few days you will reach a level of emotional intensity you may not have experienced before. That’s good. Passion is what you need more of.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stand back from what is going on around you and strive to see life from both a higher and deeper perspective. At all times and in all situations keep reminding yourself that there is a cosmic plan behind everything that happens – because it’s true.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com