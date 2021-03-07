Your lookahead horoscope: March 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be the most daring member of the zodiac but once in a while you do things that shock even those who know you well. There will be quite a few such occasions over the coming year. Your willingness to take chances may even shock you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take care not to ridicule other people’s ideas this week. You could quite easily make them look foolish but the planets warn that if you do they will develop a grudge that is sure to come back at you at some point in the future. Hold your tongue.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have some serious issues to deal with but if you are smart you will shove them all to one side and do something a little less taxing. This is a time for having fun, especially with friends and family members. Work less, smile more.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may be that someone you work or do business with is not being honest and could even betray you over the next few days. You don’t have to be too suspicious but you do have to be on your guard. Don’t trust anyone who says “trust me”.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be one of those weeks when you do something highly irrational without the faintest idea why. That’s okay. Even a canny Cancer is allowed to be silly occasionally, and the sillier you are now the more serious you will be later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t waste your time trying to win over someone who is giving you a hard time – it’s not going to happen. It does not matter how big or how powerful they may be you must stand up for yourself. Don’t let them kick you around.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You probably won’t want to believe what a friend or loved one tells you this week but deep down you know it is true and that you will have to do something about it. Trust your instincts and trust your ability to make the right decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be in two minds as to whether your glass is half full or half empty but early in the week a more positive mood will grab you and your glass will be overflowing. There are so many good things you still have to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you have to deal with this week may seem as different to you as it is possible to get but you do in fact have many things in common. One of those things is your stubbornness. If neither of you yield a bit you could both lose out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something you feel has to be said then say it now and live with the consequences. You may be right and you may be wrong but either way you are not the sort to stay silent. By all means make a bit of a noise this week.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to overdo it this week, because if you go too far you could find that later in the week you have no energy left for dealing with matters that are truly important. Physically and mentally you must be aware of your limits, and stay within them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you find yourself torn between extreme options this week you would be wise to choose neither and stay right where you are. You don’t have to make a decision yet. You may find, in time, that you don’t have to make a decision at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are only so many hours in a day and you must not try to cram more into a 24-hour period than is either safe or wise. If you find you have too much on your plate this week then you must delegate at least some of your responsibilities.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com