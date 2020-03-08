Your lookahead horoscope: March 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both Neptune and Uranus well placed on your birthday you should make a conscious effort to look beyond everyday things and discover what links you to other people and, through them, to the world at large. The human experience belongs to us all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Your confidence levels are likely to swing back and forth between extremes this week as the full moon plays havoc with your emotions. You need to believe that all things are possible – and keep believing it no matter what may occur.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you allow yourself to dream the more likely it is your dreams will come true. That might sound obvious but the sad fact is that most people rarely allow themselves to raise their thinking to higher levels. But you’re not most people, are you?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may want to make your mark on the world but that will only be a positive thing if it is a good mark. And what is a good mark? It’s the kind that makes the world a better place for as many people as possible. Think about that, then act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This should be a lucky time for you, and if you are willing to go the extra mile and do things for other people as well as for yourself it could even be amazing. Of course, in the greater scheme of things we all create our own luck.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not be too sociable over the next few days, but that’s fine. You cannot always be the life and soul of every party, and if you spend more time with yourself while the moon is full you will bounce back even bigger and better than before.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you like to call the shots the next few days could be a bit troubling. What you need to understand is that you won’t get anywhere by trying to force people to see things and do things your way. They are what they are, and so are you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have pushed your mind and your body to their limits in recent weeks then you must now slow down and give yourself time to heal. If others still make demands of you just let them know that you are taking a well-earned breather.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in two of the most positive areas of your chart have lifted your spirits of late and there is no reason why you should not continue on a high throughout the coming week. Avoid people whose outlook on life is depressing. You don’t need them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whether this turns out to be a good time for you or a bad time depends almost entirely on how you choose to react to what other people do. Yes, of course, their actions may sometimes be wrong, but you won’t make things right by fighting them over it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Where you go and what you do now is of only minor importance. What matters most is that you get the fullest possible enjoyment out of each and every moment. You are more likely to travel well if you travel with a smile on your face.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Money matters should go well for you over the next few days, but you will need to be on your guard against people who want to make use of your good fortune to improve their own financial position. You owe them nothing, so give them nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Take chances. Break taboos. Act as if you cannot lose. You have been living a bit of a charmed life of late and not even the approaching full moon will be able to change that. Push your luck as far as it will go – then push it a little bit further.

